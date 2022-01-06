Udinese is also at risk for Gasperini

BERGAMO – Atalanta-Turin, match scheduled for the 20th round of Serie A ended in the 45th minute of the first half. The triple whistle in Mr. Giacomelli’s locker room will project the match towards 3-0 at the table, but what has happened is a real announced defeat. The challenge was not disputed due to the block imposed on the grenade formation by the competent ASL due to the positives encountered in recent days. As usual, the hosts showed up regularly on the pitch at Gewiss Stadium given that the League, during the extraordinary Council, decided not to postpone the matches of the first return day. The Nerazzurri went on the pitch anyway to play a family match. Important for the boys of Gasperini do not miss the rest of the game as the Goddess will most likely not play next day. The Bergamo players will in fact be involved in the away match against Udinese, but with the Friulians in isolation after the positives found in the team group it is difficult to think that there could be a match. The new protocol launched in the morning could still upset the rules and despite the chaos that has hit the championship, the orobics will still present themselves to the Dacia Arena Sunday 9 January at 4.30 pm and they will take the field regularly.