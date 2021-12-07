Udinese, Luca Gotti exonerated

Udinese, Gotti exonerated: possible substitutes

Udinese decided, Luca Gotti sacked. In his place there will be Gabriele Cioffi, summoned by president Pozzo and appointed ad interim coach; in all likelihood Cioffi will be on the bench against Milan, pending the finalization of the agreement with Gotti’s successor. Udinese could bet on Paco Jemez, given that Pozzo knows him well: the coach has in fact led Granada. The Maran track is always alive, while Stankovic’s arrival is unlikely: the Serbian coach, who was also linked to Sampdoria, will hardly get rid of the Red Star, to which he is bound by a contract until 2024.