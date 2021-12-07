Udinese, Luca Gotti exonerated
Luca Gotti is no longer the Udinese coach. The news was in the air, but the final decision of the Friulian management arrived a few minutes ago; Gino Pozzo, who has returned to Italy a few hours ago, informed the coach that he had relieved him of his post. Gotti exonerated from Udinese, in his place the deputy Cioffi, who will lead the team against Milan; an interim solution, pending the signing of the new coach. Gotti pays for the recent results, among all the defeat remedied against Empoli.
Udinese, Gotti exonerated: possible substitutes
Udinese decided, Luca Gotti sacked. In his place there will be Gabriele Cioffi, summoned by president Pozzo and appointed ad interim coach; in all likelihood Cioffi will be on the bench against Milan, pending the finalization of the agreement with Gotti’s successor. Udinese could bet on Paco Jemez, given that Pozzo knows him well: the coach has in fact led Granada. The Maran track is always alive, while Stankovic’s arrival is unlikely: the Serbian coach, who was also linked to Sampdoria, will hardly get rid of the Red Star, to which he is bound by a contract until 2024.
Gotti exonerates, the Udinese press release
This the Udinese press release on Gotti’s exemption, published on the official website of the Friulian company: “Udinese Calcio announces that it has relieved Luca Gotti from the technical leadership of the first team. The most heartfelt thanks go to the coach for the years lived together. The Club wishes Gotti the best professional fortunes for the rest of his career“.