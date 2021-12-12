Udinese-Milan 1-1: Ibrahimovic replies to Beto in the 92nd minute

Beto’s goal makes the Friulians dream until injury time, it takes a flash of Zlatan to avoid defeat

And finally Ibra arrives. Zlatan takes care of it, with a paw in the 92nd minute, to avoid the leaders Milan from the second defeat in four days between the league and the Champions League. The Swedish champion responds to Beto’s goal that had deceived Udinese, and ends 1-1. A result that can be heavy for the standings: tomorrow evening the Devil could find himself behind Inter and on equal points with Napoli, if Inzaghi and Spalletti take advantage of the situation.

Relentless Beto – Milan’s first half is largely in deficit. In terms of rhythm, to begin with: there has been a lot of talk about it in the confrontation with Liverpool, but even in front of Udinese the Rossoneri seem to lack intensity, the dowry that had always distinguished them in Serie A. The effort of Champions is evidently felt, so much so that Pioli decides to leave both Tonali and Kessie on the bench. The choice does not pay: the Bakayoko-Bennacer couple, already insufficient in the internal reverse with Sassuolo, immediately wraps themselves up in Friuli as well. It is no coincidence that Udinese’s goal comes from a mess of the medians: the Algerian sets the action badly from behind, the Frenchman is anticipated and Arslan throws Beto only in front of Maignan, who saves for the first time but then capitulates.

Nervous hybra – The disadvantage reveals even more the difficulties of this Milan at the end of the autumn. Ibrahimovic is nervous and disconnected from his attacking mates, Hernandez is less overflowing than usual and Saelemaekers seems fogged by the many kilometers covered in this first half of the season. Even Diaz’s talent does not light up, at least until just before the break, in the only good combination with Ibra who sends Brahim to kick on the outside of the net. The other number 10, the Juventus one, is much better: Deulofeu, formerly of the match, is enterprising and often puts Florenzi and the Milan defense in difficulty.

Errors in series – Pioli has seen enough: the recovery begins with Messias, Kessie and Tonali in place of Krunic, Bennacer and Bakayoko. And Ibrahimovic almost did not equalize immediately, with a shot in the area that instead was lost high. With the new set-up we see a much better Devil and opportunities begin to arrive. Messias affects immediately, Diaz gets a perfect ball for the left round but … he doesn’t turn. Ibra tries again in head screwing, touching the post. Udinese folds back, yes, but does not hide, restarting as soon as they can, even with the freshness of Success that enters the last part of the match. The match-point happens to Beto, with yet another overwhelming tear of a first-rate test: the Brazilian’s aim in the 82nd minute, however, is wrong and the right-footed grace Maignan.

Here is Zlatan – When everything seems to be going for the worst for the Rossoneri, Ibra’s flash arrives. Ball thrown in the middle, yet another, Perez and Nuytinck combine the omelette and Zlatan is awake to find the ball before everyone. It is the 1-1 with which the match ends, not before a mini-brawl that costs the expulsion to Success. A narrow escape for Milan, but Pioli will have many things to think about after such a painful match. Curiosity: Messias played with a “wrong” shirt, one “e” too many in his name. Bad evening there too … but great teams are great because they know how to straighten them out.

December 11, 2021 (change December 12, 2021 | 00:36)

