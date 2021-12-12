Udinese – Milan: 1-1 Serie A 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

That’s all from the Dacia Arena, a good continuation of the evening. Until next time.22:47

On the eighteenth day, the Friulians will visit Cagliari while the boys from Pioli will be protagonists of the big match against Napoli.22:47

A shot from a timeless Ibrahimovic, in response to Beto’s advantage, saved the Rossoneri in full recovery after a subdued performance. The bianconeri chew bitter for the umpteenth comeback suffered in this championship, Success expelled after the time has expired.22:47

90 ‘+ 7’ OVER! Udinese-Milan 1-1, Fourneau’s triple whistle.22:41

90 ‘+ 6’ STATISTICAL PILL: Zlatan Ibrahimovic became the third player capable of scoring 300 goals in the five major European leagues in the 2000s, after Cristiano Ronaldo (483) and Lionel Messi (475).22:46

90 ‘+ 5’ Alessandro Florenzi Yellow Card00:28

90 ‘+ 5’ EXPELLED Success for misconduct.22:40

90 ‘+ 4’ Success hinders the postponement of Maignan, sparks with Florenzi, brawl on the pitch.22:40

90 ‘+ 4’ From a corner, Perez’s header, Maignan’s easy prey.22:38

90 ‘+ 3’ UDINESE OPPORTUNITY! Success wreaks havoc in the Rossoneri area and serves Jajalo, Kessie sacrifices herself with her body. 22:38

90 ‘+ 2’ GOAL! Udinese-MILAN 1-1! Ibrahimovic network. Castillejo throws her into the area, Maldini’s tower, misunderstanding between Perez and Nuytinck, Ibrahimovic in aerobatics leaves no chance for Silvestri. See the player’s profile Zlatan Ibrahimovic22:37

90 ‘ Four minutes of recovery.22:35

90 ‘ Messias is cleared in the area with a control to follow, Zeegelaar decisive in closing.22:34

87 ‘ WARNED Castillejo.22:35

86 ‘ Tonali recovers the ball on the trocar, Theo Hernandez’s shot throttled on the side.22:31

85 ‘ Ibrahimovic frees Messias in the area, left blocked by Zeegelaar.22:29

84 ‘ Punishment by Tonali, melee in the Juventus area, no Rossoneri can conclude.22:30

82 ‘ UDINESE OPPORTUNITY! Beto forcefully penetrates the area but face to face with Maignan widens the plate, on the bottom.22:27

82 ‘ From corner, Romagnoli disturbed by Rodrigo Becao, sends head to side.22:27

81 ‘ LAST MILAN CHANGE. Pioli the Maldini card is played, out of Brahim Diaz.22:25

79 ‘ Tonali’s punishment, spiked by Tomori, Ibrahimovic with his head, the ball hits Nuytinck, Silvestri crumpled on the ball.22:24

77 ‘ Florenzi hits from the right, Molina extends into the corner.22:21

76 ‘ Cramps for Walace, game stopped for a few moments.22:20

74 ‘ Molina acceleration served by Success, right in the curve.22:19

72 ‘ Restart wasted by the Rossoneri, opening too wide for Theo Hernandez.22:17

70 ‘ UDINESE REPLACEMENT. Arslan leaves the field in favor of Jajalo.22:16

70 ‘ UDINESE REPLACEMENT. The ex-match of Deulofeu ends, clip for Success.22:15

70 ‘ Ibrahimovic acts as a bank for Castillejo, hand ball of the new entrant.22:14

68 ‘ MILAN REPLACEMENT. Castillejo takes the place of Saelemaekers.02:27

68 ‘ AC MILAN OPPORTUNITY! Tonali throws it into the area, Ibrahimovic twists his head, touches the post.22:12

67 ‘ The Rossoneri are unable to raise the pace, the Bianconeri are under management.22:12

65 ‘ Punishment by Deulofeu, Perez’s header in the arms of Maignan.22:11

63 ‘ Theo Hernandez serves Kessie’s raid and the cross is cleared.22:07

61 ‘ UDINESE REPLACEMENT. Udogie can’t go on, Zeegelaar enters.22:06

61 ‘ Problems for Udogie, game stopped.22:05

59 ‘ Messias play on the right, a conclusion to be forgotten by Diaz.22:03

58 ‘ Makengo wedges in the area, Romagnoli stops him, earning a foul.22:02

57 ‘ Diaz makes room on the right, cross away from Nuytinck.22:01

55 ‘ WARNED Deulofeu for protests.22:00

54 ‘ Florenzi’s cross, Ibrahimovic’s tower, Nuytinck anticipates Kessie.21:59

52 ‘ Launch for Messias, too long, Silvestri collects the sphere.21:57

51 ‘ From the corner, Nuytinck complains of a touch to Ibrahimovic’s arm that is not there, Fourneau pushes on.21:56

49 ‘ Restart of Deulofeu, Tomori anticipates Beto in the corner.21:53

47 ‘ Free kick from Florenzi, Nuytinck dominates the area.21:52

46 ‘ Florenzi immediately from the right, Ibrahimovic’s turn, high.21:52

46 ‘ THE SHOOTING BEGINS. Udinese-Milan 1-0, maneuver by the Rossoneri.21:50

46 ‘ MILAN REPLACEMENT. Pioli also inserts Junior Messias for Krunic.21:50

46 ‘ MILAN REPLACEMENT. Not even Bakayoko is back, Pioli redraws the median with Kessie.21:49

46 ‘ MILAN REPLACEMENT. Bennacer remains in the locker room, making room for Tonali.21:49

Cioffi certainly satisfied with the mental approach to the race, he must avoid drops in pace and concentration; Pioli, on the other hand, must be heard in the locker room and raise the quality level of the games.21:36

Opaque fraction of the Rossoneri who commit several technical errors, the Bianconeri exploit one of these to take the lead with Beto. Theo Hernandez equalized at the end, goal disallowed for offside.21:34

45 ‘+ 1’ END OF FIRST HALF. Udinese-Milan 1-0, unblocks Beto.21:33

45 ‘ One minute of recovery.21:32

44 ‘ GOAL CANCELED MILAN! Another pearl in Ibrahimovic’s finish, Theo Hernandez cold Silvestri but was in an offside position.21:30

43 ‘ Ibrahimovic works the ball in the area for the oncoming Diaz who fails to frame the mirror with his left foot.21:29

42 ‘ Acceleration of Beto, Florenzi holds up with the body.21:29

40 ‘ Long postponement of Silvestri, Beto hooks, Romagnoli manages to protect the exit of Maignan.21:26

39 ‘ Deulofeu’s free kick, Walace’s header, on the bottom.21:25

37 ‘ Cross from Arslan, Tomori is well positioned.21:23

35 ‘ Launch for Theo Hernandez, caught offside.21:21

33 ‘ On the developments of the corner, against Florenzi’s cross, Romagnoli’s header, wide to the side.21:19

33 ‘ Cross from Florenzi, Molina takes refuge in the corner.21:19

32 ‘ STATISTICAL PILL: Starting last November, Milan is the team that has made the most mistakes that have led to goals in the top 5 European leagues (four).21:20

30 ‘ Theo Hernandez pushes on the left, Molina concedes the first corner of the race.21:17

29 ‘ Walace vertically for Beto, Maignan arrives first.21:15

28 ‘ Attempt from distance of Molina, Maignan sure in hold.21:14

27 ‘ Saelemakers crosses low from the right, Ibrahimovic tries to extend for Krunic, Nuytinck gets in the way.21:13

25 ‘ Bennacer’s free kick, Tomori smoothes the shot from a favorable position.21:12

24 ‘ WARNING Perez, intervention from the back on Ibrahimovic.21:11

23 ‘ Florenzi’s cross, too deep for Ibrahimovic.21:09

21 ‘ Krunic exchanges with Ibrahimovic but misses the control to the limit.21:07

20 ‘ Diaz tries to break through centrally, tripled, does not pass.21:06

19 ‘ STATISTICAL PILL: Beto is the player who has scored the most goals (seven) in this Serie A, among the rookies in the current tournament.21:09

17 ‘ GOAL! UDINESE-Milan 1-0! Beto network. Bennacer’s mistake, Beto has a central motorway, Maignan manages to reject the first conclusion, the rebound favors the attacker, Tomori fails to postpone and Beto unloads at the bottom of the bag.21:04

16 ‘ Speed ​​challenge between Deulofeu and Tomori, the Rossoneri wins.21:02

14 ‘ Deulofeu centers from left, right to side, not by much.21:00

12 ‘ Launch for Ibrahimovic who snaps on the edge of the offside, lets the ball bounce and turns the right over the crossbar.20:58

11 ‘ Owned by the hosts, the Rossoneri are struggling to build.20:57

9 ‘ Error by Theo Hernandez, Deulofeu misses the finish for Beto.20:55

8 ‘ UDINESE OPPORTUNITY! Beto extends his head for Deulofeu, close touch on Maignan who manages to reject with his body, Tomori clears the area.20:56

6 ‘ Saelemaekers hits low from the right, Nuytinck sweeps the area.20:52

4 ‘ Krunic tames for Brahim Diaz, anticipated by Rodrigo Becao.20:50

2′ Deulofeu points the area from the left, Bennacer does not let himself be overtaken.20:49

1 ‘ START Udinese-Milan, ball to the bianconeri.20:46

The warm-up phases are over, soon the start of the race directed by Fourneau.20:22

Pioli opts for Saelemaekers-Diaz-Krunic behind Ibrahimovic. Bennacer in the median instead of Kessie.20:05

Cioffi brings back the three-man defense with Rodrigo Becao, Nuytinck and Perez and finds, after the disqualifications, Walace in the direction and Molina on the right out. In front, the former Deulofeu paired with Beto. Success on the bench.22:05

4-2-3-1 for Milan: Maignan – Florenzi, Tomori, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez – Bakayoko, Bennacer – Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Krunic – Ibrahimovic. Available: Tatarusanu, Mirante, Kalulu, Gabbia, Ballo-Toure, Kessie, Maldini, Tonali, Junior Messias, Castillejo.20:17

Here are the formations. Udinese with 3-5-2: Silvestri – Becao, Nuytinck, Perez – Molina, Arslan, Walace, Makengo, Udogie – Deulofeu, Beto. Available: Padelli, Carnelos, De Maio, Udogie, Zeegelaar, Samardzic, Jajalo, Forestieri, Pussetto, Success, Nestorovski.22:05

The Friulians, in a negative streak from four games that cost Gotti’s bench, challenge the Rossoneri, first in the standings and returning from two round victories over Genoa and Salernitana.13:30

At the Dacia Arena everything is ready for Udinese-Milan, seventeenth day of Serie A.12:53