Udinese-Milan, CM’s report cards: Bakayoko and Bennacer two disasters, Ibra the only light. Beto of arrogance | First page

Udinese-Milan 1-1

UDINESE

Silvestri 6 – AC Milan does little to commit him. When the Rossoneri show up in his parts, he replies present. Ibrahimovic colds him in the final, in the Devil’s only real shot on goal.

Becao 6.5 – Ibra is a really uncomfortable customer, for 80 minutes the Brazilian doesn’t show it to the Swede. Match without errors, always precise markings. He gives very little to the Rossoneri.

Nuytinck 6 – Without the flaw on Ibrahimovic’s goal we would be commenting on a perfect performance. In the decisive action, however, he is not impeccable in marking on the Swede who, as an old fox as he is, takes advantage of it. Pity.

Perez 5.5 – In the first 45 ‘he loads a yellow that conditions him for the rest of the game. Less combative than his comrades in the ward. He too was an unfortunate protagonist on the occasion of the Rossoneri goal.

Molina 6 – High speed duel with Theo Hernandez. The Argentine tries to put him in difficulty in one-on-one and often succeeds. In the first half he tries to worry Maignan with a blow from the outside. Brave match.

Arslan 7 – Cioffi gives him confidence from the first minute and he repays him with a great performance. In the first half he is the absolute master of the midfield. From his high pressing comes the goal of the Juventus advantage: he snatches the ball from Bakayoko’s feet and then serves Beto in depth. Really important performance. (From the 26 ‘st Jajalo 6) Enter the field with the right attitude. He is unlucky in the final when his safe shot hits Kessié.

Walace 5.5 – Until the equal goal of Milan one of the best in the field. With his physicality he manages to recover a lot of balls and give balance to the Juventus midfielder. Then that bloody lost ball from which Ibrahimovic’s equalizer goal is born, which negatively affects his performance.

Makengo 6 – A lot of quantity but also a lot of imprecision. Compared to his teammates, he is confusing, especially when he is called upon to set the maneuver. However, his pressing on the opposing midfielders was precious.

Udogie 6 – Saelemaekers tries to put him in difficulty, he contains him without major problems, also trying to overturn the action ball and chain. Good work in the folding phase. He also manages to move forward when Florenzi gives him space. (From the 17 ‘st Zeegelaar 6 – Cioffi inserts it to give more density in the left lane. His approach to the race is positive)

Deulofeu 6.5 – Ex of the match, immediately seek the decisive play. In the first half he loads the weight of the attack on his shoulders. Dangerous actions always arise from his accelerated ball and chain. Unpredictable when playing between the lines without giving reference points. Cioffi replaces him 20 ‘from the end but the change does not seem to be right. (From the 26 ‘st Success 4.5 – Loses his head in the final, takes an avoidable red).

Beto 7 – Body, speed, sense of goal. Portuguese is no longer a surprise. Also tonight he is holding up the weight of the Juventus attack alone. With his arrogance he worries the entire Rossoneri rearguard. Romagnoli and Tomori are struggling to mark him. The goal is more than deserved.

Gabriele Cioffi 6.5 – At the first time as a Udinese coach he goes one step away from 3 points. His Udinese is well on the pitch. Orderly when folding, lethal when it starts on the counterattack. Find the best characteristics of the bianconeri. More than positive debut.

MILAN

Maignan 6: on Beto’s goal he is good at countering the first conclusion. Watch out for high exits.

Florenzi 5.5: in the first fraction he plays close to the peaks and leaves prairies to come true. It is limited to the homework in the second part of the competition.

Tomori 6: Beto is an uncomfortable customer and sometimes he runs away. But he is always on the spot and tries to speed up the action when restarting.

Romagnoli 5.5: out of position on Udinese’s goal, he suffers tremendously from Beto’s overwhelming physical power.

Hernández 5.5: there have been no traces of the winger who left his opponents in place for several days. First half played with low gears, slightly better in the final dj race.

Bennacer 4: he trusts too much in his means and misses even the most elementary steps. He has on his conscience the ball lost sufficiently that gives the advantage to the hosts. Unrecognizable. ( from 1 ‘st Tonali 6: has the merit of bringing order to midfield)

Bakayoko 4: for long stretches he doesn’t look like a soccer player. Slow and awkward, he also confuses his teammates. Disastrous ( from 1 ‘st Kessie 5.5: some ball recovered but then always played horizontally. It can and must do much more)

Saelemaekers 5: the man does not jump even by mistake, he is stubborn in games that end up with the ball to the opponents. (from 23 ‘st Castillejo 6: some interesting changes of field, has a good impact on the game)

Day 5: he devours a goal in the first half, he never manages to become dangerous in the second half. A ghost. ( from 35 ‘st Maldini sv)

Krunić 5: this time the approach to the race is also wrong, as well as an infinite series of touches. ( from 1st Messias 6: the only one capable of jumping the man and giving a little liveliness to the attack. Lacks concreteness in a couple of circumstances in front of Silvestri)

Ibrahimović 6.5: a paw in the final is worth a draw which is a hot broth but at least moves the ranking. All offensive actions in the final forcing pass from his feet.

Pegs 5: incomprehensible the choice to rely on the Bakayoko-Bennacer couple who had done so much harm against Sassuolo, gives a time and the morsel to the opponents.