Udinese on a war footing: announces an appeal against the regularity of the match against Atalanta | First page

Udinese are not there after the 6-2 home defeat against Atalanta and are on a war footing. The fiulan club, forced to play despite numerous absences due to Covid by virtue of the new protocol launched by Lega Serie A, announces an appeal against the regularity of the race: “Udinese Calcio announces that it has filed an appeal notice with the Lega Serie A Sports Judge against the regularity of the Udinese – Atalanta championship match held on 9 January 2022”. FURY – Yesterday evening, Pierpaolo Marino expressed Udinese’s anger on TV: “This match doesn’t make sense, how can you comment on it? This match is a martyrdom, what do they have to comment on? this morning like a bar tournament. Some hadn’t trained for weeks, we had many Primavera players on the bench too. Why this persistence to let us play? Was it today? Udinese had won 4-0 in Cagliari before this match and this was not the same team. We played with players who should have been in quarantine and we will see the consequences now. The peculiarity of the disaster they made with Udinese is there for all to see. Today what did we want to do? Did you see a match in which Udinese was there? No, it was a match of martyrs. Our coach was good at not fielding the Primavera Who I have it with ? The League told us that our quarantined players had to play, because otherwise we probably won’t have reached the number of players. Then we were told that Pereyra, a player who underwent surgery a little while ago, was eligible. Should we have made him play with the operated shoulder? Who decided to play? I haven’t attended the League for many years, I know that such a thing has never happened to me “.