UDINESE, OTHER CASES OF COVID AND ASL STOPS THE TEAM: NO FIORENTINA AND ATALANTA

Fiorentina-Udinese will not be played. The competent ASL has in fact stopped the transfer of the team that has had other cases of Covid found in the last check. Having suspended the activity and foreseen the quarantine for the team group, Udinese will not even play against Atalanta on Sunday. Here is the official press release:

Udinese Calcio announces that, following the Covid-19 positivity found in the team group, the Friuli Centrale University Health Authority has arranged for the team group, without prejudice to the mandatory fiduciary isolation for positive subjects, quarantine or self-monitoring from 5 to 9 January 2022 based on the respective vaccinations.

For all the aforementioned subjects, a ban on engaging in contact team sports was also established, from January 5 to January 9, 2022.

The measures were adopted following the results of the new molecular tests carried out this morning on the whole team group which highlighted the positivity of two other players in addition to the seven plus two staff members previously positive and in isolation.

Consequently, Udinese Calcio, acknowledging the provisions of the health authority, sent the Lega Serie A a formal request to postpone the matches scheduled for tomorrow against Fiorentina and Sunday against Atalanta.