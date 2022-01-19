Udinese-Salernitana 3-0 at table and -1 in the standings for the grenades: it’s official

The Sports Judge decreed a 3-0 at table for Udinese, who thus won the match against Salernitana, not played on 21 December last. Grenades also suffer a penalty point.

The Sporting Judge decided on 3-0 at the table for Udinese, who thus wins the match with Salernitana, a meeting that was not played on December 22nd due to the numerous cases of Covid within the grenade team group. The Salernitana also suffers a penalty point. The decision was officially made, but the club owned by Iervolino will appeal.

The official communication came with a press release from the Serie A League. The Sports Judge Mastrandrea established the 3-0 at table for Udinese-Salernitana. Initially, that is, on 23 December, the Judge had decided not to intervene on the matter, and the meeting was defined as sub iudice. Then on 8 January it was announced that an official decision would be reached within ten days, and now the first sentence has come which displeases Salernitana, who in addition to cashing in the 3-0 also loses a point in the standings. Salernitana should appeal to the federal Court of Appeal and then eventually to the Coni.

The story is well known. Udinese-Salernitana should have been played on Tuesday 21 December, with kick-off at 18:30. The match was valid for the last day of the first round. But the grenades did not show up at the Dacia Arena, because they were blocked by the ASL due to a small Covid outbreak within the team group. The League had not given the ok to postpone this match, because according to the current rules, a few infected are not enough to lead to the postponement of a match. Udinese showed up on the pitch regularly and did not find the opponent it was practically taken for granted that then the match would have ended 3-0 at the table, resulting in penalty point for Campania, which are last in the standings. After waiting, of course, in vain, the referee whistled the end of the match.

Lazio folds Salernitana, ends 0-3: Iervolino makes his debut with a knockout at first as president

The decision was made why not the protocol was respected in force According to what is read in the sports judge’s press release, Salernitana would not have done everything it could to appear on the pitch in Udine, despite the constraints of the Campania ASL: “It does not appear that the complainant company has implemented all the precautions that, in compliance with the Protocols and according to the criteria of ordinary diligence, would have allowed the transfer of the team group safely and in full”.

The case closely resembles that of Juventus-Naples last season, with the Neapolitans who did not show up in Turin, after being stopped by ASL Napoli 2. The Sports Judge established a 3-0 at table for Juventus, with a penalty point for the Neapolitans. But after a second appeal, everything had been reversed. The game was played six months after the set date. It is not so obvious that the Udinese-Salernitana case will end in the same way.