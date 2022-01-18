Udinese-Salernitana, 3-0 at table and 1 penalty point for the Campania region

A 3-0 win for Udinese and a penalty point in the standings for Salernitana. This is the verdict of the sports judge Gerardo Mastrandrea for the lack of dispute on 21 December last of the match between Friulians and Campania in Udine, after the referee Camplone had put on the scoresheet after 45 minutes of waiting that the grenades did not show up at the Dacia Arena . For similar reasons, neither Atalanta-Turin, Bologna-Inter and Fiorentina-Udinese were played in the pre-Christmas round, for which the ruling of the sports judge has yet to arrive.

Salernitana had filed an appeal for “force majeure” after the ASL decision not to start the team from Salerno for what at that time were three cases of positivity within the team group (one player and two members of the staff). In any case, the sports judge decided to apply the penalties provided for by article 53 Noif to the grenade club. In the precedents of Juventus-Naples and Lazio-Turin of last season, the choice of the clubs to challenge the decision before the Coni College of Guarantee led to the cancellation of the table result and the rescheduling of the match on another date.