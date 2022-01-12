Latest news on Serie A and the postponement of Udinese Salernitana with the appeal pronounced by the lawyer Chiacchio for the Campania club. The decision of the Sports Judge arrives soon.

Udinese-Salernitana appeal: we play, the announcement arrives

He spoke at Radio Punto Nuovo during the Punto Nuovo Sport Show Eduardo Chiacchio, Turin and Salernitana lawyer: “Torino played a great match against Fiorentina, they have a great club with a top as president. Torino asked for the postponement of only one match and not two unlike Salernitana, Udinese and Bologna who asked for the postponement of two matches. After the tampons on Friday, there was isolation for the players who were able to take the field. For the match against Atalanta we filed an appeal for the recognition of the presence of force greater, if this recognition is found then the match will be played again. There is a very important date, that of January 18: the Sports Judge will rule on Udinese-Salernitana, we have appealed to the club’s lawyer Granata for the presence of the force. Major on December 24 and December 18. We will know if the appeal has been accepted. It is true that then the TARs intervened to accept the League’s appeals. must be the subject of a waiver of a criminal nature. Therefore, as for Lazio-Turin last year, the factum principis is that of the presence of the provision. So my legal work turned to what were the ordinances of the ASL that could not be evaded. The goal is to get Udinese-Salernitana to play again “.

