Udinese-Salernitana must play: grenade appeal accepted

The Sporting Court of Appeal overturned the decision of the Giudica Sportivo: no 3-0 at the table and the Iervolino club also recovers a point in the standings. The bianconeri, on the other hand, lose three. Also approved the 2-6 of Udinese-Atalanta

Udinese-Salernitana, not played on 21 December due to the many positives in the grenade club, will have to play. The Sporting Court of Appeal has in fact accepted today the appeal of Salernitana against the decision of the Sports Judge who had assigned her a 3-0 defeat and a penalty point.

Change the ranking – The club of the new president Iervolino – having recovered the point – therefore rises to 13 in the standings with two games to recover (there is also Salernitana-Venezia on which the Sports Judge has yet to express himself). Udinese instead drops to 24 points. The Juventus club, which was not formed in the second degree, can always appeal to the Coni guarantee board, but a further appeal appears unlikely.

Udinese-Atalanta – Udinese then saw their appeal rejected to be able to play again the match against Atalanta on 9 January, which ended 2-6 at the Dacia Arena. According to the Friulian management, the match had to be postponed due to the many infections in the Bianconeri due to the “insuperable” imbalance between the teams on the pitch. The sports judge had already said no to the bianconeri on 25 January, approving the result. Decision confirmed now by the Sporting Court of Appeal.

February 14, 2022 (change February 14, 2022 | 19:07)

