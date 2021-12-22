Udinese-Salernitana: the remake of Juventus-Napoli is staged at the Dacia Arena

More than a year after Juventus-Napoli nothing seems to have changed. The same scenes seen on 4 October 2020 at the Turin Stadium were repeated this evening at the Dacia Arena in Udine. After the ASL of Salerno blocked the departure for Friuli of the team coached by Stefano Colantuono for Covid cases within the team group, given the non-postponement of the match by the League, theUdinese regularly showed up at the stadium, where they arrived also the race director Camplone and his collaborators. After 45 minutes of waiting, the referee ruled that it was impossible to play the match because one of the two teams was not present.

The intervention of the ASL

The positivity of a player and two members of the grenade staff at Covid prompted the ASL of Salerno to impose a quarantine on the entire team group in the late morning today: “We could not have acted differently – said Arcangelo Saggese Tozzi, director of the hygiene and public health service of the Salerno ASL, to the microphones of ‘Radio Punto Nuovo’ – It is a particular phase in terms of the proliferation of infections and we have a greater circulation of viruses and Omicron variant. The ASL come into play when they are alerted and there are reports such as the one made by Salernitana. In my opinion, the FIGC should adopt a more rigid protocol to avoid the resurgence of the coronavirus. If the Salernitana had left for Udine, it would have faced penalties of a criminal nature “.

Fabiani: “Decision that does not depend on us”

The decision was announced after a few hours before it seemed to filter optimism about the progress of the match. On Monday evening, in fact, the director of the Udinese technical area, Pierpaolo Marino, had flaunted confidence: “The Lega confirmed that the match will be played at 18.30 and that Salernitana has booked a charter at 10 to be regularly on the pitch. There will be absolutely no upheavals. ” The change of plans came after “ASL absolutely prevented us from going to Udine – he later explained to ‘Dazn’ Angelo Fabiani, general manager of the Campania club – We wanted to leave, but it is not something that depends on us. I lost a paid scheduled flight and a charter. Now we have to stay in quarantine. ”Second Marine “The League rightly did not postpone the match, it has the obligation to protect the championship and ensure that it runs smoothly. Last year we went to play in Rome against Lazio with 7 players and the former coach Gotti positive , we had a remodeled team and yet we managed to win 3-1. Our solidarity goes to Salernitana for the unhappy moment, but I am convinced that he could have been here regularly for the match, we had also made our analysis laboratory available to be able to carry out any other tampons. The ASL blocked the trip because they would have had to take an airliner, but article 4 of the anti-Covid protocol – points out the Udinese sports director – provides that every company must travel with a private plane for away “.

Ball to the judge and sports courts

At this point everything will end up in the hands of the judge and the sports courts. In the precedent a year ago between Juventus and Napoli, the Bianconeri were initially awarded the victory at the table and 1 penalty point in the standings was imposed on the Neapolitans, a decision then overturned by the Coni Guarantee Committee which imposed the repetition of the match and removed the penalty inflicted on the Azzurri. All while waiting to understand if Salernitana will be able to play the second round or will be excluded from the top league. Udinese meanwhile, after the 45 minutes necessary to decree the impossibility of playing the game, took the field for a mixed-rank friendly.