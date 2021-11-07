Udinese-Sassuolo, the official formations: Gotti lines up the 4-2-3-1, Defrel challenges Beto

Three points of difference and a single goal, to win in order to understand what to do “when you grow up”. L’Udinese welcomes the Sassuolo on the 12th matchday of Serie A, the bianconeri want to win again as the last three points arrived against Spezia on 12 September. Gotti fielded the 4-2-3-1 with Molina, Pereyra and Deulofeu in support of Beto.

Sassuolo di Dionisi, fresh from the mockery against Empoli, will take the field with a specular form with Berardi, Traoré and Raspadori in support of Defrel. Frattesi and Magnanelli, on the other hand, will be placed in the control room.

Udinese-Sassuolo, the official formations

Udinese (4-2-3-1): Silvestri; Perez, Becao, Nuytinck, Samir; Arslan, Walace; Molina, Pereyra, Deulofeu; Beto.

Available: Padelli, Carnelos, Zeegelaar, Makengo, Success, Jajalo, Udogie, Samardzic, Nestorovski, Forestieri, De Maio, Soppy.

Trainer: Luca Gotti

Sassuolo (4-2-3-1): Advice; Muldur, Chiriches, Ferrari, Rogerio; Frattesi, Magnanelli; Berardi, Traorè, Raspadori; Defrel.

Available: Pegolo, Satalino, Goldaniga, Ayhan, Peluso, Harraoui, Toljan, Kyriakopoulos, Scamacca, Mateus Henrique.

Trainer: Alessio Dionisi