Udinese shirt to be kept with respect

As a gentleman, as he has always proved himself, mister Luca Gotti greets Udine and the Friulians with a profound message entrusted to Veneto messenger.

A page for a writing that says:

“As you know, I am not a person who loves hype or sensational things, but in these few days I have received such an impressive number of certificates of esteem and affection that they suggested that I write these lines.

Udinese is not the football team of the city of Udine, Udinese is a passion throughout Friuli and for the Friulians in the world.

A few years ago I was struck by the praise of the Friulian by Mauro Corona, to read, who among other things says: “..The Friulian is like the tower of Pisa, it bends but does not collapse. It is difficult to bring down the Friulians. tried wars, miseries, earthquakes, floods, landslides, and punishing winters. Nothing to do, Friulian do not lay him down. Physically he is vulnerable like everyone else, morally not. Morally the Friulian is made of cast iron, and looks to the future with caution .. . “

Precisely for this reason the Udinese shirt is loaded with symbolic meanings and values ​​that belong to these people and this territory and must be worn and kept with this respect. All the more so in a time when we all tend to individualism and to shut ourselves up in our little solitary universes, the value of a link that unites is even greater.

Football matches are won and lost, and we all know that winning is beautiful and important, but it is also important how you behave close to that shirt, with dedication to work, seriousness, composure, unity, respect, but also pride and stubbornness. I tried, sometimes I have succeeded and sometimes not, but I have tried.

Thanks to all the people, all, who have made their small or large contribution to make things better, or even just tried to do it, starting from the simplest and most humble, often far from the spotlight, but very precious.

Greetings to those in these years they have become friends, many in this beautiful region, special people who have given me a piece of their heart, which I will carry everywhere inside me.

Mane diu, send

Luca Gotti “.