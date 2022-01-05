Udinese, the ASL blocks the Friulians for five days: the matches with Fiorentina and Atalanta are skipped

Latest football news – Below is the Udinese press release:

“Udinese Calcio announces that, following the Covid-19 positivity found in the team group, the Friuli Centrale University Health Authority has arranged for the team group, without prejudice to the mandatory fiduciary isolation for positive subjects, the quarantine or the self-surveillance from 5 to 9 January 2022 on the basis of their respective vaccinations. A ban on playing contact team sports was also established for all these subjects, from 5 January to 9 January 2022. The measures were adopted following the results of the new molecular tests carried out this morning on the whole team group which highlighted the positivity of two other players in addition to the seven plus two staff members previously positive and in isolation. Udinese Calcio, consequently, acknowledging the provisions of the health authority, has formal request for postponement of matches scheduled for tomorrow against Fiorentina and Sunday against Atalanta sent to Lega Serie A ” .