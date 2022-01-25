Udinese, the sports judge rejects the appeal: 6-2 confirmed for Atalanta

The Friulian club had asked for the cancellation of the match on January 9 last and the repetition of the match.

Appeal rejected and result confirmed, the game is not replayed. This is the decision of the sports judge on the Udinese-Atalanta match on 9 January, won by the Nerazzurri 6-2. The Friulian company he had asked the recognition of the non-regularity of the race, the cancellation of the result and the consequent repetition of the race on a date to be fixed «noting – we read in measure of the sports judge, who reconstructs the stages of the appeal – that the request for postponement of the dispute of the match was unjustly denied although, in the present case, “the asymmetry of the preparation for the match resulting from the validity and cogency of the Authority’s provision territorial health care “and therefore an overt and unacceptable situation of” non-surmountable imbalance in the technical potential of the contending teams, such as not to allow the overall development of the match and the result achieved on the field to be considered compliant with the rules “».

Atalanta, which appeared in court, countered the complaints of the Friulian company, “preliminarily pleading the inadmissibility and / or inadmissibility in rite of the proposed encumbrance – the document still reads – and in any case firmly reaffirming on the merits the regularity of the match played, also in compliance with the current Rules of the Game of Football (in particular Rule n.3) ». The Serie A League also intervened in courtwith a specific memorandum of incorporation, summarizing the evolution of the factual situation and the regulatory framework, requesting the rejection of the appeal for groundlessness of the reasons given.

«The groundlessness of the reasons put forward by the appeal under discussion – writes the sports judge – allows us to disregard the objections of inadmissibility of the burden raised by the respondent parties. Nor is it up to this Sports Justice Body to review the correctness of the organizational measures issued (or possibly denied) by the Association, with particular regard to the failure to grant the postponement of the race (on which, unlike other similar cases, it could be excluded up to immediately the agreement of the sporting counterpart, soon engaged in another official match) “.

“Having said that – he continues – it must be said that the race in question, approved by this Judge, appears to have been disputed, although by the same reviewable, according to the canons of the most complete regularity, also having regard to the minimum requirements of the Fundamental Rules of Football (in particular Rule 3) on the number of players and the composition of the teams. The match was then duly completed, as per the referee report of the designated match director. Nor indeed can there be input, in a sense that invalidates the very regularity of the match, considerations on the presumed technical imbalance that would derive from the lack of preparation or from absences due to COVID (absences that certainly afflicted not only the complainant team).

“The art. 48 of the NOIF, also invoked by the complainant – the document still reads – in the part in which it states that “in all the matches of the official activity, the companies are obliged to field their teams in the best formation allowed by their technical situation “, it is clearly a rule aimed at guaranteeing the regularity and sportsmanship of the competitions, apart from the position and ranking interests, and for this purpose it introduces a clear “obligation” to field the best possible formation always and in any case, which cannot however translate into , as instead the applicant would like, in an alleged “right” to field the best possible formation, which in this case would have been harmed by the “imposition” to play. Interpretation that would lead to the paradoxical consequences of being able to contest every race played, even in the face of only one absence in the reference team “.

