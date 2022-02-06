Udinese-Torino 2-0, goals from Molina and Pussetto from a penalty

From our correspondent Mario Pagliara

It wasn’t true Toro, Udinese was compact, intelligent and deserving of the final 2-0. At the resumption, the grenades slow down and take a clear step back in terms of play, failing to take advantage of the slowdown in Rome and Fiorentina. Udinese, on the other hand, capitalizes on Milinkovic’s two mistakes with Molina and Pussetto’s penalty in injury time and takes home three gold points. Which, it must be said, would still have deserved for the superior performance. Many players below their usual standard among the grenades, who for Venice lose Mandragora (expelled) and Lukic (cautioned, he was in warning). He also puts his Juric (disqualified and replaced by deputy Paro), who at the beginning of the second half moves Lukic in defense by blowing up the already precarious balance of his team.

without spark – He had probably smelled the danger, Ivan Juric, who just twenty-four hours ago had urged his boys “to rekindle immediately after a stop that just did not want us, because we came from a period of fabulous shape”. And in fact the new impact with the championship, at the Dacia Arena in Udine, for the entire first half of the Toro is missing precisely that spark of intensity and aggression that had characterized its recent journey. The Friulian exam proves to be more complicated than expected, also because the grenades hit a physical Udinese, balanced and on the ball, especially in his three midfield men. Emotions at the dropper, however, and it must be said immediately throughout the first part of the Friulian evening. In a script that runs on the track of equilibrium: start and end of the fraction in which the home team is preferred, the central part of the prerogative of Toro at least in terms of possession. Toro fails to be the same as always: he misses, in the middle of the game, Singo and Vojvoda’s breakthroughs on the outside, Zima so dirty his evening with several mistakes, Praet plays in hiding, Brekalo suffers from a not brilliant evening. And Lukic enters and exits the match, making himself noticed more for the warning in the middle of the first half: he was warned, he will miss Venezia.

equilibrium – Net of what the guests fail to confirm and the merits of Cioffi’s team, the first forty-five minutes do not shine with jolts. Indeed, on balance even the balance of the occasions ends in a draw: one for the grenade, one for Udinese. The first is for Juric’s team (suspended, deputy Paro is on the bench) when after a couple of minutes Praet finds a corridor from the right towards the center of the Juventus area, Vojvoda arrives from behind but makes the wrong choice: he prefers a clumsy assist to an easy shot on goal. After seventeen minutes, the only mistake by Buongiorno of the first half throws Beto in the draw: the Portuguese also anticipates Rodriguez, but his diagonal does not frame the mirror. Under the heading of missed opportunities, Sanabria’s missed connection (28 ‘) in front of goal on a ring from Praet also enters. It’s all here at the Udinese-Turin interval.

LUKIC THIRD DEFENSE – After eight minutes from the start of the second half, the physical problems of Buongiorno della Eve emerge, and Juric from the stands calls for the substitution. The coach launches Pobega into the fray, who is positioned in midfield next to Mandragora. The novelty is the retreat of Lukic on the line of the defenders, in the center-right position, centralizing Zima in the package of three. A set-up never tried before, and it shows: Toro swerves, loses his distance and takes about twenty minutes to regain his positions, while Udinese gains the field. A move, that of Juric, which causes Toro to lose that balance laboriously held up for almost an hour of play. At 18 ‘the biggest opportunity of Toro falls into Singo’s feet: powerful waves, excellent response from Silvestri.

milinkovic disaster – The game rises in tone, gets nasty, and yellow cards fall. Mandragora gets warned: he too was in warning, as Lukic will miss the Venezia. Success, Singo, Praet and Arslan also received bookings in succession. Halfway through the second half, the two technicians play the Pellegri (for Sanabria) and Pussetto (for Success) cards. Half an hour after a nice Pellegri-Praet combination, a corridor for Vojvoda is born: while running, the winger kicks on the scoreboards. It ends badly for Toro, at the mercy of Udinese’s game: in the third minute of recovery comes the expulsion in the recovery for a double yellow card by Mandragora (foul on Jajalo) and twenty seconds later, on the subsequent punishment, Molina mocked a guilty Milinkovic. Two minutes pass and the grenade goalkeeper completes the disaster: first he does not control an easy grip, then Pussetto lands awkwardly, causing the penalty that the attacker himself achieves in the 95 ‘. It ends 2-0, in glory for the Friulians, badly for Toro.

February 6, 2022

