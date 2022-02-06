Udinese-Torino 2-0, Paro: “Performance below the last matches”

At the end of the Udinese-Turin match, valid for the 24th matchday of Serie A, Matteo Paro – the deputy of the suspended Ivan Juric – spoke to DAZN’s microphones commenting on the match, which ended with the Friulian victory for 2-0 (here the chronicle)with the following statements.

Why haven’t we seen a Taurus attitude?

“Not good performance. We knew it was going to be such a match, against a physically tough team. Usually we manage to take the inertia of the game in a different way, today we were less successful. In the first half in the first 20 minutes we made little use of the situations we wanted to create, in general we played a game below our last performances and this allowed Udinese to create problems for us. That said, sorry to lose two minutes from the end like this. But the performance was below the last few matches ”.

Was the Taurus lackluster?

“We knew we were facing a match like that; we were not very intense, with less energy than usual. And when we drop from this point of view, the level of our performance goes down ”.

Why did this happen? About Udinese?

“I don’t know, now we will confront each other. However, these things happen during the season. Sorry because before the break we had performed very well. Today we have done less. The boys must recover immediately ”.

