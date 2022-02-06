Udinese-Torino 2-0: the match report – Toro.it

Udinese-Turin, live match of the Serie A 2021/2022 championship: official line-ups, pre-match, result and match report

After the break for the national team stage, the championship returns and Udinese-Turin is played at the Dacia Arena. Ivan Juric’s team started 2022 well, with three top performances against Fiorentina, Sampdoria and Sassuolo and 7 points: now the grenades want to pick up where they left off before the Serie A stop. moment of difficulty for the Juventus team. The kick-off of the match is at 6 pm. Follow Udinese-Turin live with us on Toro.it.

Udinese-Turin: the direct

52 ′ It ends here: Toro loses 2-0 on the Udinese field

52 ‘GOAL by Pussetto, 2-0 from the spot

50 ‘Penalty kick for Udinese: Milinkovic-Savic foul

48 ‘Molina’s goal directly from a free kick

47 ‘EXPELLED Mandragora for double yellow card: Toro under a man in the final, punishment from 25 meters for Udinese

45 ‘There will be five minutes of recovery

44 ′ Another deflected conclusion, another corner for Udinese, but attentive to Turin developments

43 ′ Udinese pushes again: another punishment, this time almost on the bottom of the field, a few meters from the area

40 ′ Udinese earns a punishment from the trocar, for a foul by Pobega. Vojvoda puts in a corner, corner for Udinese

39 ′ Brekalo tries to fly towards the opposing area taking advantage of a ball lost by Udinese: he does not find the space for the shot

35 ‘DOUBLE SUBSTITUTION for Udinese: Molina and Walace enter, Soppy and Arslan out

34 ′ Lukic’s low-shot cross, Brekalo anticipated by a whisker

31 ′ Good opportunity for Turin: Milinkovic-Savic directly on Pellegri, the decentralized attacker stalled and then serves Praet behind him. Cross for Vojvoda on the opposite post but Soppy avoids the worst

27 ‘WARNED Praet: also on the referee’s notebook for an intervention on Arslan

25 ′ REPLACEMENT for Udinese: he no longer has Success, replaced by Pussetto. REPLACEMENT also for Turin: inside Pellegri, outside Sanabria

22 ‘Nervousness after the action of the simulation: both Singo and Arslan are warned

21 ‘ADMONITION for simulation for Soppy: down in the area, Rapuano, a stone’s throw from the action, shows him the yellow. The alleged intervention had been Pobega’s

20 ‘ADMONITION for Mandragora

19 ′ Opportunity for Turin! Nice action by the grenade, starting from Pobega who makes Vojvoda run, ball from the full-back for Brekalo who crosses low, the ball flows and arrives on Singo’s feet who with the left engages Silvestri, who sends for a corner

15 ′ Once again a Success ball for Beto, on the edge of the offside: the flag is raised after the attacker had entered the area, however, finding the opposition of the grenade goalkeeper

13 ′ Djidji heats up: it could be Juric’s next change

9 ′ With the release of Buongiorno, it is Lukic who retreats in defense and Pobega who instead takes his place in the median with Mandragora

8 ′ Opportunity for Udinese: Success again launches Beto, Vojvoda good at the last moment to anticipate the opponent

7 ′ Before leaving the field Buongiorno takes off his shirt and “asks” the referee for the yellow. Distrusted, he would have wanted a yellow card to be disqualified against Venice

7 ′ SUBSTITUTION for Turin: Buongiorno comes out on the Pobega field

6 ′ Zima remains on the ground after a blow to the head, medical staff on the field to make sure of his conditions

3 ′ Beto face to face with Milinkovic-Savic, excellent response from the goalkeeper even if the flag is raised. Started on a fast break, the attacker was slightly ahead of the opponent

1 ′ Broken down. Udinese plays the first ball and immediately after a few seconds conquers the first corner of the second half: Arslan’s cross deflected by Buongiorno for a corner

SECOND HALF

45 ‘The first half ends without recovery.

44 ′ OPPORTUNITY for Udinese with Success who is well found in the penalty area, but his shot is blocked

43 ′ The defense of the Bull manages to free

42 ′ Another dangerous restart from Udinese, luckily Beto stretches the ball too much and loses the moment to kick from the edge. However, Udinese earns another corner kick

41 ′ Soppy tries to surprise Milinkovic-Savic at the near post with a conclusion from a very tight angle, the ball ends on the outside of the net

38 ′ Zima is wrong who loses a ball in the defensive phase, Beto then goes to the conclusion but kicks badly and the ball ends up on the bottom

37 ′ Beautiful pattern on a Turin free kick that leads to Brekalo shooting. Silvestri performs a miracle but the Croatian was offside

36 ′ ADMONITION for Jajalo who knocks out Lukic

33 ‘Badly beaten this punishment and shovel given to Udinese

33 ‘Foul by Zeegelaar on Lukic. Punishment for Toro in the offensive zone on the right wing

29 ′ From the corner shot of Buongiorno which ends up high

28 ‘Praet from the right puts an insidious ball in the Udinese penalty area but Sanabria does not arrive by a whisker in a slip on impact with the ball. It will still be a corner for the Bull

25 ‘Singo launch for Sanabria but the attacker is in the offside position

23 ′ After a good start, Torino has been struggling for several minutes to appear in the opposing half of the field with danger

20 ‘WARNED Lukic. He was wary

19 ′ Dangerous cross by Udogie, Good morning good at anticipating with the Beto heel

17 ‘Beto goes away in speed then tries the conclusion diagonally but does not find the mirror of the goal: ball on the bottom

15 ′ Late intervention by Rodriguez on Success. The referee scolds the Torino defender

12 ′ Nothing in fact from the corner, the Udinese defense moves away without problems

11 ′ Dangerous cross from Arslan, Beto does not arrive by a whisker on the ball which, after a touch from Zima, ends on the bottom. Corner for Udinese: it is the first of the match.

10 ′ Try Udinese to show forward with a one-two between Beto and Makengo, Zima sets foot and anticipates the Juventus midfielder

7 ′ Lukic tries to verticalize for Praet, Marì manages to intercept the passage

5 ′ Good start to the match of Turin which, in these first 5 minutes, is the absolute master of the field

2 ′ Toro is immediately dangerous: Praet goes away on the right and crosses in the middle, two companions do not find the ball which arrives however at Vojvoda who instead of throwing, looks for a partner and allows the Udinese defense to move away

1 ′ The game begins. Kick-off beaten by Toro

Udinese-Torino 2-0: the match report

Networks: st 48 ‘Molina, 52’ rig. Pusset

Expelled: st 48 ′ Mandragora

Ammonites: pt 20 ′ Lukic (T), 36 ′ Jajalo (U)

Udinese (3-5-2): Silvestri; Becao, Marí, Zeegelaar; Soppy (st 35 ′ Molina), Arslan (st 35 ′ Arslan), Jajalo, Makengo, Udogie; Success (st 25 ′ Pussetto), Beto. Available. Padelli, Gasparini, Perez, Nuytinck, Samardzic, Ballarini, Benkovic, Nestorovski, Pinzi. Trainer. Cioffi

Turin (3-4-2-1): Milinkovic-Savic; Zima, Buongiorno (st 7 ′ Pobega), Rodriguez; Singo, Lukic, Mandragora, Vojvoda; Praet, Brekalo; Sanabria (st 25 ′ Pellegri). Available. Berisha, Djidji, Izzo, Aina, Ansaldi, Linetty, Ricci, Warming, Pjaca, Seck. Trainer. Paro

Referee: Rapuano of Rimini. Grossi-Loaf assistants. IV Man: Camplone. Var Di Paolo, Avar Minelli

Udinese-Turin: the pre-match

5.50 pm The teams are back in the locker room: in a few minutes the announcement of the formations and the kick-off of the match between Udinese and Turin

17.20 The movement players also start the warm-up. Exercises with the ball for the players of the two teams.

5.15 pm The goalkeepers entered the field to start the warm-up. The players of movement will also enter shortly.

17.00 The official formations of the two teams have been communicated. Juric has recovered Buongiorno who replaces Bremer in the center of defense.

4.40 pm The coaches of the two teams arrived at the Dacia Arena. In about 20 minutes the formations chosen by Gabriele Cioffi and Ivan Juric will be communicated.

16.00 For Samuele Ricci, Pietro Pellegri and Demba Seck, the match against Udinese is the first match as a Torino player. The three new arrivals have all been called up by Ivan Juric for the trip to the Dacia Arena and they also hope to make their debut with the grenade shirt on. In Udine there is not Andrea Belotti, who has not yet recovered from the muscle injury he started against Roma about a month and a half ago, Simone Zaza is also absent, who stopped at the last moment due to low back pain.

Udinese-Turin: the official formations

Udinese (3-5-2): Silvestri; Becao, Marí, Zeegelaar; Soppy, Arslan, Jajalo, Makengo, Udogie; Success, Beto. Available. Padelli, Gasparini, Perez, Walace, Molina, Nuytinck, Pussetto, Samardzic, Ballarini, Benkovic, Nestorovski, Pinzi. Trainer. Cioffi

Turin (3-4-2-1): Milinkovic-Savic; Zima, Good morning, Rodriguez; Singo, Lukic, Mandragora, Vojvoda; Praet, Brekalo; Sanabria. Available. Berisha, Djidji, Izzo, Aina, Ansaldi, Linetty, Pobega, Ricci, Warming, Pjaca, Pellegri, Seck. Trainer. Paro

