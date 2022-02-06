Udinese-Torino / Cioffi: ”Nuytinck and Walace out? Here’s the reason “

At the end of the 2-0 win against Torino, Mr. Gabriele Cioffi spoke to Dazn’s microphones. Here are his statements

Finally, theUdinese wins the first victory of 2022. The Friulian team, this afternoon, played a game of character, playing with personality and malice. The decisive goal came in the 93rd minute thanks to Nahuel’s free-kick Molina. Five minutes later, Pussetto ended the match with a penalty. At the end of the match, Mr. Gabriele Cioffi spoke to the microphones of Dazn. Here are his statements.

Here is the comment of msiter Cioffi. ” This win is of incredible value. Great credit to the boys. It was a performance of will. Our strength is the group and today we have fully demonstrated it. Nuytinck and Walace out? They are technical choices. As I said before, our strength is the group. Five new signings or low-valued players played today and delivered a great performance. Those who entered, perhaps, did a little more than those who left. This is great value. The credit belongs to the group. This is our strength and we want to carry it forward until the end of the season. ”

The Tuscan technician then spoke about the offensive department. ”Beto and Success together with Deulofeu? We have a clear identity that today we have put on a test bench against a very aggressive opponent who has many passing lines. Torino are a bad team, but with a precise game. I mislead the question by saying that whoever plays plays. This is the mood that we must carry on until the end of the season. Beto and Success had a good match, but so did everyone else. Molina? I repeat, our strength is the group. Our goal is salvation. Whoever plays plays, I don’t want to talk about individuals. I saw the will and the will to win. Torino is a team that is strong in the opposing half, so it wasn’t right to wait for them, but we wanted to go and get them right away. ” In the meantime, here are the match reports. Many good grades <<<

