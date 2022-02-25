UDUAL Award to the Faculty of Medicine

Recognition of higher education institutions that contributed during the 2020-2021 period to face the situation

For the Temporary Unit for the Care of Patients with Covid-19: university project with social responsibility, intersectoral and community participation, the Faculty of Medicine (FM) obtained the UDUAL Award “Science and Innovation in the fight against Covid-19”, in the category of university linkage with society in the fight against the pandemic: contributions in the epidemiological study, intersectoral approach and community care.

The recognition given by the Union of Universities of Latin America and the Caribbean (UDUAL) is granted, for the only time, in consideration of the important and significant mobilization of the scientific and innovative potential of the region in response to the pandemic, to recognize the higher education institutions that contributed during the 2020-2021 period to face the situation.

The thousands of lives that were saved, stressed the director of the FM, Germán Fajardo Dolci, was the great contribution of the Temporary Unit for the Care of Patients with Covid-19 (UTC-19), installed in the Citibanamex Convention Center of the Mexico City, which provided service from April 29, 2020 to June 10, 2021.

In the 53 thousand 852 square meters where the “field hospital” was installed and admitted 9 thousand 88 patients, free service was provided with quality medical care and warmth, humane treatment for the sick and their families, said the director.

Fajardo Dolci recalled that at the height of the pandemic, a group of companies led by the Carlos Slim Foundation and the Inter-American Entertainment Corporation (CIE) joined with UNAM and the Mexico City government to build unity and care for people infected with SARS-CoV-2 who required hospitalization.

UTC-19 was set up in record time, approximately four weeks: it was conceptualized in March 2020 and the first patient was received at the end of April; it continued in operation for 413 days, 14 months. Most patients with symptoms that could be complicated (with comorbidities, for example), but also patients admitted to intensive care (7.98 percent) were treated.

It also innovated, recalled Fajardo Dolci. This was the case of early oxygenation through high-flow nasal prongs, which reduced the complications of the disease, to the point of avoiding intubation.

The Faculty of Medicine participated from the conceptualization of the UTC-19, “and something very important is that other areas of the University collaborated in the start-up: Physiotherapy, Social Work and Nursing, and they did so with the most important thing that the University: its human resources, with recent graduates and specialists”.

Before the opening, the medical, nursing, and cleaning personnel, among others, had continuous training to know how to dress and remove protective supplies, serve food, change a bed, and everything related to medical care, which led to have one of the lowest infection rates of contagion among health personnel, he asserted.

He added that the majority of patients from Mexico City (6,438) were treated; also from the State of Mexico (1,790) and 860 from 22 other entities.

Regarding the award, he pointed out that it was decided to participate in the UDUAL call because the relationship that the University had with the foundations, the City government and civil society through the UTC-19, is an example of what this house of studies on a daily basis: help solve the problems that afflict us as a society, and in this case, on the issue of the pandemic.

The result of the project was “this important part of the relationship with our environment, with our reality and the solution of problems”, he highlighted.

The award consists of a diploma for the Faculty and an economic stimulus of 1,500 dollars that will be used as a seed fund to grant scholarships, in particular a new program announced a few weeks ago, through which students will be able to obtain a double degree for part of the UNAM and the University of Córdoba, Spain, for which the support of Fundación UNAM will be requested.

SOURCE: UNAM Gazette