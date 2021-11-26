Sports

“Uduokhai and Neuhaus? Napoli will act like this”

During the afternoon of Radio Kiss Kiss Naples, the journalist and market expert Nicolò Schira spoke about the club’s goals light blue:

Felix Uduokhai? It must be said that in Bundesliga companies are very wealthy, so they don’t have to sell off your jewels. Napoli, right now, is scouting a bit around Europe to find the right opportunity.

More than for January, an additional defensive graft will likely be required for the summer market: Manolas is at the end of the cycle, Koulibaly and Rrahmani are two pillars but, for the leap in quality, a purchase is still required.

Florian Neuhaus? This guy already has a most important name, was already followed by Klopp. It is part of the jewelry of the Borussia Mönchengladbach, he is certainly an interesting guy. In Germany, fishing is good, although not a extremely cheap prices. It is a league that it is grown a lot in the last few years.

Like all big clubs, Napoli wants to be found ready. Now they are following some profiles but, probably, for the market this summer.

Historically, Giuntoli and De Laurentiis they don’t like to go to market in January, but the purchases of Demme And Lobotka show that, however, there is always amonitoring action“.


