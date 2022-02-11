UeD, do you remember Marco? Gemma’s former knight passed away after a serious illness

Men and women, do you remember Marco Firpo, the former knight of Gemma? He disappeared from circulation after the serious illness that struck him. Here is where he ended up.

What happened to Marco Firpo, Gemma Galgani’s former suitor? The Knight disappeared from the small screen after the terrible illness that changed his life forever. Here’s what happened to him.

Who is Marco Firpo, former flame of Gemma Galgani

How to forget Marco Firpothe long blond-haired knight who won the heart of Gemma Galgani. Born in 1962 in Framura, he comes from a very wealthy family. He is an entrepreneur and owns plantations and vineyardshas never married and has no children.

Marco presented himself a few years ago at Maria De Filippi’s court to find the woman of his life and was struck by Gemma. The two dated for a few months and everything seemed to be going well until, suddenly, Firpo left the broadcast and literally disappeared from the scene.

The knight will then tell, after some time, that he had had major health problems. But what did he do? This is how her life has changed.

The former knight of Men and Women passed away after a serious illness

Marco Firpoafter spending a few months at the court of Maria De Filippi, he left the studio of Men and Women but not with Gemma. As we know, the knight with long blond hair had begun an acquaintance with the Turin lady.

Things between the two seemed to be going well but suddenly the handsome suitor disappeared from the scene. The cause? A terrible disease. For about a year, the rider has been in and out of hospitals due to a very important health problem.



The man had infective endocarditis and was forced to undergo open heart surgery. He risked his life and, as he told in a recent interview with More Tv, he was saved by a miracle.

After this terrible period, he decided to change his life. He hasn’t gotten engaged yet, as far as we know, and has no intention of returning to Men and Women.

The Knight moved from Liguria to Puglia and currently he is in the Salento area where he deals with renovation of some historic houses. Gemma is now a distant memory, However, the two remained on excellent terms and still continue to talk.