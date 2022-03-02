UEFA and FIFA are raging against Putin

2022-02-28

World-2018, soch gamesi, Formula 1 Grand Prix, sponsorship: Russiathat in the mandate of Vladimir Putin has made sport a tool of both external influence and internal communication, it may suffer from the sanctions it is receiving for the invasion of UkraineWestern experts say. Since the first attacks in the early hours of Thursday, the sanctions have rained down: the final of the League of Champions to Saint Petersburg, cancellation of the F1 Grand Prix in Sochi, declaration of Russian athletes as persona non grata in the United Kingdom.

Similarly, the rejection of Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic to face the Russian national football team in the playoffs for Qatar-2022as well as the anthem and flags of the country were prohibited by the IOC and the FIFA… and calls for Russia to be excluded from the World Cup, which that country organized in 2018, a measure that FIFA does not rule out. Also, refusal to confront each other in competitions such as the Fencing World Cup where the group representing Ukraine withdrew from the competition to avoid facing The goalkeeper who joined the Ukrainian army to face Russia: For his part, the daily BILD confirms that the Moscow Spartak, one of the biggest teams Russia, will be expelled from Europe Leagueso the Leipzig would advance to the quarterfinals of the competition without playing the matches that are scheduled for March 10 and 17.