UEFA announces the change of venue for the Champions League final after the ‘war’ between Russia and Ukraine

2022-02-25

The UEFA has decided this Friday to change the venue for the final of the Champions Leaguewhich will finally be played in the Stade de France (Stade de France), in the Parisian neighborhood of Saint-Denis, and not in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, as originally scheduled. The decision was made at an emergency meeting, which comes a day after Russia began the invasion Ukraine.

The change of venue for the final of the Champions was adopted after an extraordinary meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee to assess the situation Ukraineafter the start of the military offensive by Russia. At this meeting, the highest body in European football also decided that the Russian and Ukrainian clubs and national teams that compete in competitions UEFA they must play their home games at neutral venues until further notice.

This determination affects above all the party of the Moscow Spartak in the Europa League, but, for now, not the playoff for the 2022 World Cup between Russia and Poland scheduled for March 24 in Moscow, a meeting that depends on FIFA.

As you may remember, the Champions League final was initially scheduled for May 28 at the Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg.