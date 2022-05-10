UEFA Champions League format for the 2024-2025 season is approved | Champions League

The new one Champions Leaguefrom the 2024-2025 season it will have an initial league phase with 8 games and will not apply the club coefficient criterion to assign two of the four additional places that the competition will have, by increasing the participating teams from 32 to 36.

Both measures were adopted by the Executive Committee of the UEFA meeting this Tuesday in Vienna, “after an exhaustive consultation with the interested parties”, where it approved the final format and the list of access to European club competitions from the 2024/25 season, after its decision to introduce the so-called “Swiss system” on April 19, 2021 for the new Champions League.

The main modifications approved that Tuesday refer to the reduction from 10 to 8 games in the Champions League league phase and the change of criteria for the allocation of two of the four additional places, eliminating access based on the coefficient of the clubs, as the leagues and fans had requested.

This confirms UEFA’s strong commitment to the principle of open competitions and sporting merit, while recognizing the need to protect domestic leagues.



UEFA explained that the eight matches of the group stage will be played in the ten scheduled European weeks and both the Champions League, the Europa League and the Conference League will enjoy a week of exclusivity in the calendar.

The four additional slots created by the increase from 32 to 36 teams will be allocated as follows:

– A place will be awarded to the club ranked third in the association championship in fifth position in the UEFA national association ranking.

– A place will be awarded to a national champion, increasing from four to five the number of clubs that qualify through the so-called “Champions Route”.

– The last two places will go to the federations with the best collective performance of their clubs in the previous season (total number of points obtained divided by the number of participating clubs).

Those two associations will get a place for the highest-ranked club in the domestic league behind the Champions League positions. For example, at the end of the current season the two associations adding a club to the Champions League, based on the collective performance of their clubs, would be England and the Netherlands.

The UEFA Executive Committee confirmed once again that all matches prior to the final will continue to be played on weekdays, recognizing the importance of the national match calendar across Europe. He noted that by increasing the total number of teams to 36, the biggest change will be the transformation of the traditional group stage into a single league stage that includes all participating teams.

Each club will be guaranteed a minimum of 8 league phase games against 8 different opponents (four home and four away) instead of the previous six games against three teams, played home and away.

The top eight teams in the league will automatically qualify for the knockout stage, while those in ninth-24th place will play a two-legged tie to secure passage to the round of 16 of the competition. Similar format changes will also apply to the Europa League (8 games in the league phase) and the Conference League (6 games in the league phase). The two will also include 36 teams in the league phase.

