UEFA denies changes in the Champions League final

According to the Daily Star on Monday, the UEFA could be forced to move the Champions League final, scheduled for the Gazprom Arena stadium in Saint Petersburg on May 28, in the event that the Russian president Vladimir Putin decides to invade his neighbor Ukraine.

Wembley Stadium is the main alternative to host the final of the highest continental competition, always according to information from the Daily Star. UEFA is closely following the crisis between Russia and Ukraine with the aim of being able to develop a contingency plan if necessary.

However, UEFA was quick to deny it. “UEFA is constantly and closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine and Russia.. Currently, there are no plans to change the stage of the final.”

Last season’s final shifted from Istanbul to Porto just three weeks before it was due to take place due to the Turkish city being placed on the COVID 19 red list, meaning fans were unable to travel.

Ben Wallace, UK defense secretary, has assured parliament that there is “strong cause for concern” by Putin’s threat to invade Ukraine. Several major European airlines have announced that they will suspend or reduce flights to Ukraine and Russia due to growing security concerns.