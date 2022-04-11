UEFA orders partial closure of Atlético de Madrid stadium against City

The body sanctioned the Colchoneros for the discriminatory behavior of their fans in the first leg of the Champions League Quarterfinals

The UEFA ordered the partial closure of the stadium Atletico Madrid at the next club match in the Champions Leaguethis Wednesday the 13th against the Manchester Cityfor discriminatory behavior of their fans in the first leg of the Quarter finalsplayed last April 5 in the field of the English team.

According to the decision of the Appellate body of the UEFA announced this Monday, the club must inform before the confrontation on Wednesday of the sector that will close to the public, which must include at least 5,000 locations, and must also display a banner with the motto “No to Racism“, with the logo of the European federation.

The UEFA communicated on April 8 the opening of a disciplinary procedure after the first leg of the Quarter finals of the Champions League between Manchester City Y Atletico Madrid (1-0).

The charges against the Spanish club for incidents, which the Control, Ethics and Discipline body was going to study, referred to the discriminatory behavior of their fansaccording to article 14 of the organism’s disciplinary regulations, and to the throwing of objects, according to article 16 (2) (b).

Atlético de Madrid will play with its stadium partially closed against Manchester City due to the behavior of its fans in the first leg. Getty Images

In the first leg of the Quarter finals of the Champions Leagueat the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, images of supporters of the rojiblanco team were seen making gestures of fascist salutes.

The rest of the matches in the second leg of the Quarter finals They are: Bayern Munich vs Villarreal, with the advantage for the Yellow Submarine after winning the first leg 1-0 at home; Real Madrid receives Chelsea with a comfortable lead after thrashing 3-1 at Stamford Bridge; and Liverpool against Benfica, a match in which the Reds also arrive at Anfield Road with a 3-1 lead after winning the first leg.

Atlético de Madrid will request a precautionary suspension of the partial closure before the TAS

The Atletico Madrid considers disproportionate the closure of a sector of the Wanda Metropolitan that includes at least 5,000 seats in next Wednesday’s second leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League against him Manchester Citywith which he has been sanctioned by the UEFA Appeal Board for discriminatory behavior by their fans in the first leg at the stadium etihadand will request the precautionary suspension of the sanction before the Sports Arbitration Court (CAS).

Once the decision has been made by the Appeals, which takes charge of the procedure due to its urgency, since the first leg match was last Tuesday and the affected match is in two days (that is why it goes directly to him and not to the Ethics, Control and Discipline Committee, as usual in all cases), the TAS It is the next way that the club can resort, which will request the precautionary suspension of the disciplinary measure.

The Atletico Madrid considers it disproportionate that due to the action of “two or three people” in the first leg at the stadium etihad sanction 5,000 spectators and exposes the impossibility of executing the partial closure of that number of seats in the Wanda Metropolitan two days before the game and with all the tickets sold.