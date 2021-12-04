UEFA sanctions eight clubs for failing to comply with the FPF

The new First Section of the UEFA Clubs’ Financial Control Body (CFCB) has announced that eight clubs, ie FC Astana (KAZ), CFR 1907 Cluj (ROU), PFC CSKA-Sofia (BUL), Mons Calpe SC (GIB), FC Porto (POR), Real Betis Balompié (ESP), CD Santa Clara (POR) e Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR) were sanctioned for not complying with the “no overdue debt” requirement. FC Astana and CFR 1907 Cluj were fined respectively by 150,000 And 200,000 EUR.

All other clubs were sanctioned with a financial contribution unconditional and conditionally banned from the next UEFA club competition to which they qualify in the next three (3) seasons (i.e. 2022/23, 2023/24 and 2024/25), unless they prove by 31 January 2022 that they have paid the sums due.

UEFA Financial Fair Play sanctions – The fines

The sanctions imposed are as follows:

PFC CSKA-Sofia – 75,000 euros,

Mons Calpe SC – 15,000 euros,

FC Porto – € 300,000,

Real Betis Balompié – 250,000 euros,

CD Santa Clara – 75,000 euros

Sporting Clube de Portugal – 250,000 euros.

UEFA Financial Fair Play sanctions – Besiktas and AEK Athens cases

Furthermore, the First Section of the CFCB found that AEK Athens FC (GRE) failed to meet several club licensing and financial fair play requirements. After considering the circumstances of the case, the First Chamber of the CFCB decided to enter into a settlement agreement with the club containing the following elements (summary):

The club has agreed to pay an unconditional financial contribution of 1.5 million euros;

The club will be subject to an additional withholding of 10% of the cash prize offered by UEFA for participation in the next UEFA club competition to which it qualifies. Such withholding will not take place, and AEK Athens FC will be barred from the next UEFA competition to which they qualify in the next three (3) seasons if a future compliance review finds similar violations.

Finally, the First Section of the CFCB concluded that the Beşiktaş JK (TUR) complied with the conditions imposed by the CAS on June 25, 2021 for violating the “no overdue debt” requirement in the 2020/21 season. Consequently, the conditional sanction which provided for the withholding of 15% of the cash prize offered by UEFA will not be effective.