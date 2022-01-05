UEFA “shortens” the group stage of the Champions League for Qatar 2022

Champions date group stage 2022 – UEFA “shortens” the group stage of the UEFA Champions League for next season. This was announced by the same governing body of European football, publishing all the salient dates of the calendar up to December 2022. A year that will end – as is now known – with the World Cup that will be played in Qatar, and that Italy will try to conquer in the March playoffs.

The world championship itself forced UEFA to make changes to its usual calendar, with the group stage of the Champions League ending earlier than usual. In fact, they will not play until December, but each team will conclude the challenges of its group more than a month in advance, in the days of 1-2 November 2022.

The group stage draw will be held on August 25, 2022, with the challenges starting on September 6-7, 2022 with the first day, for a calendar that is certainly more crowded than usual. In practice, the days will also be staged non-stop between one week and the next.

Champions group stage dates 2022 – The calendar

This is the complete calendar: