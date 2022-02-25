UEFA will eliminate St. Petersburg as the venue for the Champions League Final

Editorial Mediotiempo and AFP

The European Football Confederationthe UEFAsummoned a Extraordinary meeting on Friday to “assess the situation” regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, launched this Thursday, while the Champions League final is scheduled for St. Petersburg on May 28, UEFA announced on Thursday.

The European soccer body will meet its executive committee on Friday at 10:00 a.m. to “make all the necessary decisions,” it announced in a statement. While The Sun assures that St. Petersburg will be removed as the venue of the end of the Champions League.

This emergency meeting comes after the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared on Tuesday that there was “no chance” about what Russia can host international soccer competitions in the coming weeks.

the end of the Champions Leaguethe main club competition in Europe, is scheduled on May 28 at Gazprom Arena of St. Petersburg, in Russiaa country that was the organizer of the World Cup-2018.

The UEFA already was forced to relocate the last two finals of the Champions League, in Lisbon in 2020 and then in Porto in 2021, due to the covid-19 pandemic that prevented the dispute of the match in Istanbul, as planned.

The conflict between Ukraine and Russia it has already had repercussions in European soccer competitions; on Wednesday night, the Ukrainian forward of the Benfica Roman Yaremchuk celebrated a goal showing a shirt with the emblem of Ukraine. “I wanted to support my country. I thought a lot about it,” he explained to the microphone of CNN Portugal.