UEFA Women’s Champions League round 2 matches: Arsenal, Bayern, Juventus, Paris, Real Madrid and Roma through to group stage | UEFA Women’s Champions League

The UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage now knows its teams after 12 teams have passed Round 2.

Bayern Munich and Roma advanced on Thursday to join Wednesday’s winners Arsenal, Benfica, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Rosengård, Slavia Prague, St. Pölten, Vllaznia and Zürich. These teams join defending champions Lyon and the other automatically qualified participants in the group stage: Barcelona, ​​Chelsea and Wolfsburg.

The 15 teams that made it through Round 1 joined the nine that started in this phase, divided into the Champions path and the League path.

Who is in the group stage? The defending champion and the champions of the three highest ranked federations (France, Germany and England). As Lyon are both the defending champions and also champions of France, the champions of the fourth association (Spain) also enter the group stage, which means that Barcelona joins Lyon, Wolfsburg and Chelsea. Lyon (FRA, champion)

Wolfsburg (GER)

Chelsea (ENG)

Barcelona (ESP) They will be joined by the 12 winners of the second round, seven of whom come from the champions path (for the domestic champions) and the other five from the league path (for the teams that enter having finished second or third in their league). Arsenal (ENG)

Bayern Munich (GER)

Benfica (BY)

Juventus (ITA)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Rome (ITA)

Rosengård (SWE)

Slavia Prague (CZE)

St. Polten (AUT)

Vllaznia (ALB)

Zurich (SUI) The group stage draw will be broadcast live on Monday 3 October at 13:00CET.

all results

Thursday, September 29

Rome 4-1 Sparta Prague (agg: 6-2)

Bayern Munich 3-1 Real Sociedad (aggregate: 4-1

Petra Bertholdová’s goal leveled Sparta’s aggregate tie, but Carina Wenninger equalized before half-time for her first goal since joining Roma from Bayern, and in the second half Andressa Alves, Moeka Minami and Emilie Haavi sealed the match. the pass to the group of debutantes.

Bayern comfortably ended the season for Real Sociedad, another debutant, with Lea Schüller scoring 50 goals for the German club in her 68th game.





Roma debut in the group stageAS Roma via Getty Images

Wednesday, September 28

Slavia Prague 1-0 Valur (agg: 1-0)

Vllaznia 2-1 Vorskla-Kharkiv-2 (agg: 3-2)

Rosengård 3-1 Brann (agg: 4-2)

Hacken 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain (agg: 1-2)

Ajax 0-1 Arsenal (agg: 0-2)

St. Polten 2-2 KuPS Kuopio (agg: 3-2)

Zurich 3-0 SFK 2000 Sarajevo (agg: 10-0)

Real Madrid 2-1 Rosenborg (aggregate: 5-1)

Benfica 2-1 Rangers (tp, aggregate: 5-3)

Juventus 3-1 HB Køge (agg: 3-1)





Vivianne Miedema celebrates a goal with ArsenalArsenal F.C. via Getty Images

Slavia are the first Czech team to reach the new group stage, having beaten compatriot Valur, a former quarter-finalist, whose return next season is assured after retaining the Icelandic title last weekend.

Gresa Berisha’s spectacular half-volley with two minutes remaining, just after Vorskla-Kharkiv-2 had missed a penalty before equalizing, saw Vllaznia become the first Albanian club to reach the round of 16 in any UEFA competition since KF Tirana in the 1989/90 men’s European Cup.

A goal from Sofie Bredgaard in the second half, followed by a brace from Mimmi Larsson, despite Maria Brochmann’s consolation for Brann, was enough for Rosengård, who like Slavia and Vllaznia lost at this stage of the season. pass.

First-leg scorers Lieke Martens and Kadidiatou Diani scored again to take Paris through to the group stage.

Vivianne Miedema returned to the Netherlands to score and give Arsenal victory against Ajax.

Newcomer KuPS came from two goals down in St. Pölten to force extra time, but with two minutes to go Mateja Zver scored her second goal of the night, and third of the tie, to give the Austrians their first place in the tie. group stage.

Zürich comfortably ended Sarajevo’s 20th campaign, with two goals from Seraina Piubel.

Real Madrid was losing the game, but turned the tie around with its first goal, the work of Caroline Weir, who joined the two she scored in the first leg and the one she got on the first matchday against her old club, Manchester City.

Emma Watson, 16, equalized in the 87th minute for Rangers and took the tie to extra time, but then Cloé Lacasse, whose hat-trick in the second round against Twente last season took Benfica to the group stage , marked the way back and, despite Lucia Alves’s red card, Jéssica Silva confirmed things in the final minutes.

Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir, who joined Juve from Lyon in the summer, scored for her fifth different club in this competition and helped see past another contender in last season’s group stage.





Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir celebrates her goal with JuventusGetty Images

Wednesday, September 21

SFK 2000 Sarajevo 0-7 Zurich

KuPS Kuopio 0-1 St. Polten

Vorskla-Kharkiv-2 Vllaznia 1-1

Brann 1-1 Rosengård

Rosenborg 0-3 Real Madrid

Sparta Prague 1-2 Rome

Valur 0-1 Slavia Prague

Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Hacken

Paris secured a late win thanks to a Kadidiatou Diani goal against Häcken, who played in the 2021/22 group stage, after Marika Bergman-Lundin put the visitors ahead before the new signing of the Lieke Martens finery. Another newcomer to Paris, Sarah Bouhaddi, overtook Emma Byrne as the goalkeeper with the most appearances in UEFA women’s club competitions, with 78 appearances, while Ramona Bachmann became the fifth player to reach 80 appearances.

Caroline Weir scored twice against Rosenborg in the first leg and scored another in Madrid.

Roma, bidding for a place in the group stage on their debut, overturned a last-gasp 1-2 deficit against former quarter-finalists Sparta.

Prague’s other former quarter-finalists, Slavia, beat another former quarter-finalist, Valur, 1-0.

Rosengård, former semi-finalists, drew at Brann; Vllaznia will also take a 1-1 scoreline to their home game against Vorskla-Kharkiv-2.

Zürich and St. Pölten, who have reached the former round of 16 but missed out on the group stage last season, won away.





Caroline Weir (centre) celebrates a Real Madrid goalNTB/AFP via Getty Images

Tuesday, September 20

HB Koge 1-1 Juventus

Real Sociedad 0-1 Bayern Munich

Rangers 2-3 Benfica

Arsenal 2-2 Ajax

Bayern beat Real Sociedad 2-0, who on their European debut drew 11,479 spectators to Anoeta, the venue for the 2020 final, a record for any game before the competition proper.

Two of Bayern’s teammates in the 2021/22 quarter-finals drew. Juventus at the home of another of the teams that played in the group stage last season, HB Køge, and 2007 champion Arsenal against Ajax, who eliminated four-time champions Frankfurt in Round 1.

Benfica, who are also aiming to return to the group stage, won an exciting match at Ibrox against Rangers, which opened in round 1.





HB Koge celebrates his goal against JuventusRitzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima

The ten best goals of the season in the Women’s Champions League

equipment information

Arsenal were champions in 2007 and quarter-finalists last season.

Paris Saint-Germain were runners-up in 2015 and 2017, and reached the semi-finals in the last three seasons.

Bayern were also semi-finalists in the past, and quarter-finalists last season.

Juventus and Madrid also reached the 2021/22 quarter-finals, having made it through this round (as did Arsenal).

Benfica, Häcken and HB Køge were in the group stage last season.

Rosengård reached the 2003/04 semi-finals as Malmö.

Häcken (like Göteborg), Sparta, Slavia and Valur are also former quarter-finalists.

Ajax eliminated four-time champions Frankfurt in the first round.

Sarajevo have become the first team to compete 20 seasons in a row; 20 starts is also a joint record.

Debuting teams: Brann (known until 2021 as Sandviken), KuPS, Rangers, Real Sociedad, Roma.

Albania, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Czech Republic, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway and Scotland were not represented in last season’s opening group stage. No club from Albania or Bosnia and Herzegovina has reached the round of 16 under any format.

Zürich won 3-2 in Sarajevo in the 2008/09 second qualifying round.

Which route did each team come from?

League Route

Arsenal (ENG)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Real Sociedad (ESP) or Bayern Munich (GER)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Rome (ITA)

Champions Route

Benfica (BY) ﻿

Juventus (ITA)

Rosengård (SWE)

Slavia Prague (CZE)

St. Polten (AUT)

Vllaznia (ALB)

Zurich (SUI)

season schedule

Group stage draw

13:00CET, 3 October, Nyon

Group stage

Matchday 1: October 19/20

Matchday 2: October 26/27

Matchday 3: November 23/24

Matchday 4: December 7/8

Matchday 5: December 15/16

Matchday 6: December 21/22

Quarter-final and semi-final draw

13:00CET, 20 January, Nyon

Quarter finals

First leg: March 21/22

Second leg: March 29/30

semifinals

First leg: April 22/23

Second leg: April 29/30

Final (PSV Stadion, Eindhoven)

June 3 or 4, to be confirmed