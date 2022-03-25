UFC 2022: Khabib comes out in defense of Jorge Masvidal and proposes a boycott and not fight Colby Covington

Jorge Masvidal surrendered to Miami police after hitting Colby Covington outside a restaurant on Monday, allegedly in retaliation for the insults the Californian hurled at the fighter’s family of Cuban descent.

Khabib Nurmagomedov not only came out in defense of Masvidal, but also proposed a Boycott Covington and every fighter who dares to insult families.

“If you are stronger than the rival inside the octagon, it does not give you the right to insult their children. No one has the right to insult another family. Once he goes down that road, you had better be ready to back up your words. Are you attacked by a professional fighter, just like you, of the same weight, and you file charges against him with the police? I think all welterweights should refuse to fight Colby, don’t agree to fight him, let him sit without fighting. It will significantly affect the fighters who think of insulting the familiesthat they provoke the fighters to go to restaurants and deal with it”, published the Russian in his social networks.