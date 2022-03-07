UFC 272: Colby Covington imposes his will on Jorge Masvidal and takes the star of UFC 272

COlby Covington gave an MMA lesson on Jorge Masvidal and won the main event at UFC 272 this Saturday. ‘Chaos’ quietly conquered the cards (49-46, 50-44, 50-45).

The only caveats at the press conference were applied by Covington, who was in charge of annulling the strengths of his former partner and tried to get oil to stop the fight on his feet. Hardly the best round where ‘Gamebred’ caught up for part of the second, where his elbows and strikes left a slight gash on Colby.

The wear and tear caused by ‘Chaos’ to the Cuban-born man prevented escapes and mobility from having an effect. However, Convignton’s guillotines were far from ending the fight.

Of course, Covington was in charge of giving a series of combinations that managed to shake Masvidal, with the dominant positions and some elbows, he was increasing this dominance. For ‘Gamebred’ the rounds were passing and I couldn’t find the key to deal that stroke of luck.

Barely a spark allowed Masvidal to dream of shaking Covington, but the attrition prevented the punishment from sticking. Besides, Jorge’s low guards were one of his sins.

With the cards stacked in his favor, Colby handled the final round at will. and the judges did not hesitate to give him a victory that continues to line him up among the main contenders to once again aspire to an opportunity for the title.