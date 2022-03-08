UFC 272: Drake loses $275,000 after betting on Jorge Masvidal against Colby Covington

Drate He continues with his bad luck at sporting events, now the rapper lost $275 thousand dollars after betting on Jorge Masvidal in the fight against Colby Covington of UFC 272. The star of the urban genre provoked the ridicule of the fans of ‘Chaos’ and even the fighter himself.

The Canadian posted a story on Instagram where he was seen putting up a hefty amount of money for ‘Gamebred’. However, the one with Cuban roots could not exploit his abilities.

Covington jumped at the opportunity to poke fun at Drake’s loss and was quick to launch a harsh line about the artist: “Let’s talk about all the money Drake lost tonight. You need to resell those shitty albums to get your money back. Drake, you suck at sports betting. Go back to your little shitty albums and rap,” he said.

Colby put on a terrific performance for almost every round and put Masvidal in trouble, who extended his losing streak within the UFC to three setbacks. Although his future is assured after renewing his contract before his last fight.