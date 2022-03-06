UFC 272 Live: Covington vs. Masvidal, live UFC 272: Result of all fights, at the moment

Cards at the moment and the best shots of the spectacular UFC night

PREVIOUS | Moment of the first duel of the main card.

Covington arrived at the building for the final preparations for the main event against Jorge Masvidal.

ROUND 2 | IT’S OVER! Turner finishes off Mullarkey in a big way with a knockout and takes a solid win.

ROUND 1 | Huge fight where Turner and Mullarkey go out to find a finish. Mullarkey tries to dominate on the ground, but Turner guards heavily to prevent him from losing dominance.

They both get hurt but they don’t stop hitting! #UFC272pic.twitter.com/RDJ7UGhWCh ? UFC Spanish (@UFCEspanol) March 6, 2022

PREVIOUS | Moment of the last preliminary duel.

END | Rodriguez wins by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28).

ROUND 3 | Nice give and take to end the duel. Marina connected in a great way but with Xionan’s elbows she managed to open her rival. Very closed this assault.

ROUND 2 | Punishment on Rodriguez who can’t get rid of the pressure that his rival puts on him. Yan continues in a great moment but already receives punishment with the reach of his opponent. Rodriguez found a way shortly before the end.

ROUND 1 | Stopped by a forbidden kick from Marina, Yan tries to recover. He then continues the fight but Rodriguez continues to suffer.

ROUND 1 | Yan is not afraid of the exchange and tries to go to the front against the Brazilian who sometimes takes advantage of the distances. The Chinese gives good combinations to try to cancel.

PREVIOUS | Second female fight of the night. Marina faces Yan Xionan.

END | The Romanian prevails by split decision 27-29, 29-27, 29-27.

ROUND 3 | Negumereanu recovered and tried to throw punches, allowing volume but connecting at good times to his rival. Good power that falls on the African. Kennedy suffered in the closing but hit more this year.

ROUND 2 | Terrible eye poke on Nicolae and he is badly depleted. The Nigerian is deducted a point.

Will we see someone fall in this fight? We’re #Live from the @TMobileArena#UFC272 STARS 10pm ET / 9pm / 12am / 4am pic.twitter.com/2gdV39cBom ? UFC Spanish (@UFCEspanol) March 6, 2022

ROUND 2 | Nicolae already has light cuts, who suffered in large part to break Kenny’s great defense. The power of the Nigerian was felt but the fight has been very bland.

ROUND 1 | Very close duel, where they tried to stay with the jab and press the clinch.

PREVIOUS | The preliminaries continue with this light heavyweight duel. Duel that promises knockout.

Statements about Moroz after the fight: “Thanks to everyone who sent me messages, supported me, because this week was difficult for me. I’m worried because my family is in a bad situation right now. I want to cry for this war, my pass.”

ROUND 2 | IT’S OVER! Moroz dominated from start to finish and liquidated his rival with a strangulation. Great victory for the Ukrainian.

IT DOES IT! Maryna “Iron Lady” Moroz with submission settles the account with Mariya Agapova in round 2 #UFC272pic.twitter.com/1kpiVbM5RX ? UFC Spanish (@UFCEspanol) March 6, 2022

ROUND 1 | Moroz failed to retain the dominant position. Agapova tried to counterattack on the closing.

ROUND 1 | Moroz begins to exert pressure in a great way and dominates Agapova on the ground. The Kazakh seeks to defend on the canvas.

PREVIOUS | Ukrainian moment. Moroz reappears after a long absence.

Jorge Masvidal arrived earlier at the T-Mobile Arena to test the octagon. Such was his journey.

ROUND 1 | IT’S OVER! Incredible submission from Nurmagomedov with Khabib’s seal defeats Kelleher.

ROUND 1 | Standing duel where both want to propose the give and take, but Kelleher tries to show his defense.

PREVIOUS | Moment of the second fight of Team Khabib, where Umar hopes to maintain his positive streak.

END | Elliott takes the fight unanimously (29-28 x3).

ROUND 3 | Ulanbekov tries to take down Elliott who puts up a big defense to protect himself. He attempts to kill Ulanbekov but Ti resists, even though he doesn’t have control on the mat. The Russian ended up with a wound in the eyebrow.

ROUND 2 | Entertaining give and take, Ulanbekov lands good hands but cannot make the takedowns. Elliott tries to inconvenience and does not give up the initiative. Good defense of Tim in a closed chapter. They held Tagir’s glove a couple of times.

Both competitors connect, we see action in the last round #UFC272pic.twitter.com/2NrPSKJA6F ? UFC Spanish (@UFCEspanol) March 6, 2022

ROUND 1 | UFFFFF! Elliott hit a huge overhand that made Ulanbekov face. This round was complete for the local.

ROUND 1 | Elliott dominates Ulanbekov for now and managed to knock him down. The fight favors the local. Although the Russian already works the jabs well.

PREVIOUS | Team Khabib is present with the participation of Ulanbekov.

END | Klein wins hard on the cards but gets his second victory by decision. It was a split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27).

Competed from start to finish! Ludovit Klein defeats Devonte Smith by split decision #UFC272 STARS 10pm ET / 9pm / 12am / 4am pic.twitter.com/3OEdob13SJ ? UFC Spanish (@UFCEspanol) March 6, 2022

ROUND 3 | Pair of dangerous hands from Smith but Klein responds. However, Devonte hits the gas and punishes with good power shots. Smith looks superior in this round. Kelin puts up defense to avoid a takedown. We go to the cards.

ROUND 2 | Klein started determined and then Smith responds, but the American receives more punishment after a short combination. Takedown attempt that stops Smith in a great way.

ROUND 1 | Better exchange and clinch on Kelin’s side, the combinations in this round were on the side of the European who received some power shots.

ROUND 1 | Exciting start between Smith and Klein where they go out to exchange feet and also take advantage of 1-2 combinations.

END | Jacoby prevails unanimously. (29-28 x3).

Who did they see as the winner in this war? Let’s make the official decision #UFC272pic.twitter.com/D3lMjs6cqo ? UFC Spanish (@UFCEspanol) March 5, 2022

ROUND 3 | Entertaining assault, where the give and take was not lacking. Jacoby exerted more pressure and discomfort but also received a warning for a picket.

ROUND 2 | Jacoby had a great start and was very close to conquering the knockout, but it faded and the Pole landed in the last minutes. Despite this, the best was for the American.

ROUND 1 | There was an eye poke on Oleksiejczuk. But it was a very mobile round and he got better pressure and at one point he took a kick from Jacoby.

PREVIOUS | The fighters go out to the octagon.

The team led by Khabib Nurmagomedov is present to support Umar in his fight against Kelleher in a few minutes.

They both trained for years at the American Top Team, where Masvidal became something of a mentor to Covington, They are both good fighters, although Colby has better tools and is among the best welterweight fighters in the world, he just hasn’t been able to beat champion Kamaru Usman, who is on another level.

For Jorge this is an opportunity to continue making money, since there is no belt in between, in fact, the Cuban has just renewed his contract with the UFC, extending a prolific career in which he has played 20 fights in the octagon

full note, HERE

With a total of 13 fights, the event in Las Vegas causes quite a sensation. The stellar duel is starring Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington.

STAR BILLBOARD

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano

Edson Barboza vs Bryce Mitchell

Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira

Serghei Spivac vs. Greg Hardy

PRELIMINARY BILLBOARD

Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Marina Rodriguez vs Yan Xiaonan

Nicolae Negumereanu vs Kennedy Nzechukwu

Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova

Brian Kelleher vs Umar Nurmagomedov

Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

Devonte Smith vs. Ludovit Klein

Dustin Jacoby vs Michal Oleksiejczuk

Very good Saturday and welcome to the direct of the event of UFC 272. Tonight in the star duel, Colby Covington faces Jorge Masvidal, in a fight full of morbidity that promises to put an end to old fights.

The bets are on Covington’s side, but the Cuban-born hopes to show a great evolution on the battlefield and fulfill all his threats. After a heated press conference, everything is placed in the octagon of the T-Mobile Arena.

Meanwhile, the co-star duel will continue to five rounds with the presence of Rafael Dos Anjos against Renato Moicano, brawl that was established at the last moment due to the loss of Rafael Fiziev.

So do not take off because all the actions, best blows and the analysis of the rounds are found in Claro USA BRAND.