UFC 272: The Ukrainian Maryna Moroz submits Agapova and sends a moving message: “I want to cry about this war, I’m worried about my family”

Moroz assured that it has been a difficult week due to the war against Russia

MAryna Moroz He returned to the octagon and achieved an important victory over Mariya Agapova by way of submission. The Ukrainian dominated the precipice at the end and at the end of the fight she expressed a message about the war that her country is holding with Russia.

After staying very close in the first jump, the Ukrainian came out determined on the Kazakh and with a great work on the ground, she managed to apply enough force to decree the victory. Moroz had not been active since March 2020 and since then multiple obstacles had prevented him from returning.

While during the interview with Joe Rogan, He explained that he has gone through difficult days due to the situation that his family is going through. However, she appreciated the support of the fans, who cheered her during the fight.

“Thank you to everyone who messaged me, supported me, because this week was hard for me. I am worried because my family is in a bad situation right now. I want to cry for this war (against Russia), my country”; highlighted