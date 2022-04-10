Entertainment

UFC 273 – Ngannou, The Rock: the stars shocked by the huge Khamzat vs Gilbert Burns!

Among the two main events of UFC 273, we obviously found the clash between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns at welterweight. A formidable fight that clearly kept all its promisesbefore ending by a victory of the Swede by decision. Witness the reactions of many stars, from Francis Ngannou to Dwayne Johnson, most of them amazed by what they saw.

Francis Ngannou : Huge War between 2 warriors. Congratulations to both fighters 👏🏾 Maybe you can put some respect on Gilbert’s name now #UFC273

Francis Ngannou : This fight just proves how good @USMAN84kg is. If you watched his fight against Gilbert, you understand. #UFC273 #P4P

Dwayne Johnson : Damn it.
What a fight!!!
Burns/Chimaev
#UFC273

Daniel Cormier : It’s just ! But what a fucking fight guys!!! Applause for guys @KChimaev and @GilbertDurinho!

Dustin Poirier : Respect ! Very good fight!!

Michael Bisping : Incredible fight!

Victorious over Gilbert Burns, Khamzat Chimaev pushes his series unbeaten at 11-0. A remarkable feat that earned him the respect of the entire UFC sphere, without failing to further strengthen his terrifying image in the circuit.

Source link

