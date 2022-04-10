UFC 273 – Ngannou, The Rock: the stars shocked by the huge Khamzat vs Gilbert Burns!
Among the two main events of UFC 273, we obviously found the clash between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns at welterweight. A formidable fight that clearly kept all its promisesbefore ending by a victory of the Swede by decision. Witness the reactions of many stars, from Francis Ngannou to Dwayne Johnson, most of them amazed by what they saw.
Great War between 2 warriors!
Congrats to both fighters 👏🏾
Maybe you guys can put some respect on Gilbert name now.#UFC273
— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 10, 2022
This fight just proves how great is @USMAN84kg. If you watched his fight against Gilbert you’ll know.#UFC273 #P4P 🤴
— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 10, 2022
Holy shit.
What a fight!!!
Burns/Chimaev #UFC273
—Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 10, 2022
Right call! But what a damn fight boys!!! @KChimaev and @GilbertDurinho take a bow fellas!
—Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 10, 2022
Respect! Great Fight!!
— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 10, 2022
Amazing fight!
— michael (@bisping) April 10, 2022
Victorious over Gilbert Burns, Khamzat Chimaev pushes his series unbeaten at 11-0. A remarkable feat that earned him the respect of the entire UFC sphere, without failing to further strengthen his terrifying image in the circuit.