UFC 274 LIVE via ESPN and Star + with Oliveira vs. Gaethje LIVE: follow LIVE the preliminaries of the UFC 274 | SPORT-TOTAL

charles oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje They will face each other this Saturday, May 7 for the lightweight belt of the UFC 274 at the Phoenix Footprint Center. It will be broadcast on the signals of ESPN4, ESPN +, Star + and Fox Sports. Find out what time they fight, the night’s card, where to watch it online and more about this important fight. Likewise, in El Comercio you will find the minute by minute with all the incidents in real time.

WHEN THEY FIGHT OLIVEIRA VS. GAETHJE

The fight for the lightweight belt between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje will take place this Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

WHAT TIME OLIVEIRA VS. GAETHJE

The meeting between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje is scheduled to take place at 9:00 p.m. (Peruvian time). We leave you the schedules of other countries so you don’t miss this important game.

Mexico: 9:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 9:00 p.m.

Colombia: 9:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 10:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 10:00 p.m.

Chile: 11:00 p.m.

Argentina: 11:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 11:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 11:00 p.m.

Brazil: 11:00 p.m.

Spain: 04:00 hours (Sunday, May 8)

CHANNELS TO SEE OLIVEIRA VS. GAETHJE

In South America you can follow the fight through the signals of ESPN4 and Star +, in Mexico you can see it Fox Sports Premium, in the United States you can follow it on ESPN +, while in Spain the transmission will be in charge of Eurosport. Next, know the channels country by country.

If you are in Argentina – Star+

If you are in Bolivia – ESPN and Star+

If you are in Chile – Star+ and Fox Sports

If you are in Colombia – ESPN and Star+

If you are in Ecuador – ESPN and Star+

If you are in Peru – ESPN and Star+

If you are in Paraguay – ESPN, Star+

If you are in Spain – Eurosport

WHERE TO SEE OLIVEIRA VS. GAETHJE ONLINE

You can follow the live streaming of the fight between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje for the lightweight belt through STAR Plus.

UFC 274 card

Stellar

Charles Oliveira (Brazil) vs. Justin Gaethje (USA)

Rose Namajunas (USA) vs. Carla Esparza (USA)

Michael Chandler (USA) vs. Tony Ferguson (USA)

Mauricio Rua (Brazil) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (Haiti)

Donald Cerrone (USA) vs. Joe Lauzon (USA)

preliminaries

Andre Fialho (Portugal) vs. Cameron Vancamp (USA)

Randy Brown (Jamaica) vs. Khaos-Williams (USA)

Macy Chiasson (USA) vs. Norma Dumont (Brazil)

Brandon Royval (USA) vs. Matt Schnell (USA)

Blagoy Ivanov (Bulgaria) vs. Marcos Rogerio De Lima (Brazil)

initial preliminaries

Tracy Cortez (USA) vs. Melissa Gatto (Brazil)

Kleidison Rodriguez (Brazil) vs. CJ Vergara (USA)

Ariane Carnelossi (Brazil) vs. Loopy Godinez (Mexico)

Journey Newson (USA) vs. Fernie Garcia (USA)