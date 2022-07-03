UFC 276 – The Rock, Ngannou, Logan Paul: the stars react to the crazy evening in the octagon!

Between the unanimous victory of Israel Adesanya over Jared Cannonier, the huge knockout flanked by Sean Strickland in the first round or the “steamroller” Alexander Volkanovski, this new evening at UFC 276 clearly did not disappoint the fans! Witness the reactions of many stars such as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Logan Paul and Ali Abdelaziz, the manager of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Kamaru Usman can be a middleweight and lightweight champion, I’m telling you and @danawhite knows it too.

Alex Perreira is one hell of a bad boy!!!!! #ufc276

Nobody like him.

A class apart.

One of a kind.

Congratulations my brother 👊🏾💪🏾.

#againandalways @stylebender

#UFC276

Wow, phenomenal to watch.

Two future hall of famers.

Real tough guys.

big legacies

#UFC276

Not enough credit is given to Volkanovski. One of the toughest and most explosive fighters at the heart of his Prime. What a performance #UFC276

Incredible work from Lawler and Barbarena in the round

Note that Francis Ngannou and Kamaru Usman were present on site to support Israel Adesanya, their “African Brother”. His victory over Jared Cannonier (23rd in career) is therefore all the more beautiful.