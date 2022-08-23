UFC 278 – After humiliating Usman, Leon Edwards reframes Drake!

Surprise winner of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278, Leon Edwards played a very bad trick on Drake financially. The new welterweight champion also sent him a spicy little message following his victory!

A great fan of the UFC, Drake has a habit of betting large sums on the posters of the various events of the federation. A risky game that can sometimes be very beneficial for him and his wallet. This was the case, for example, at the last UFC London, when he bet on the victory of Pady Pimblett and Molly McCann. The two fighters also had reason to rejoice after the fact!

Molly and Paddy have confirmed that Drake will be buying them each a Rolex with his winnings from the Scouser parlay. #UFCLondon — The MMA Media (@The_MMA_Media) July 23, 2022

Molly and Paddy have confirmed that Drake is going to buy them each a Rolex from the earnings he got from their wins.

Executioner of Usman, Leon Edwards bedroom Drake

On the occasion of UFC 278, Drake had again decided to predict the future, and to predict the outcome of the main event between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman. Convinced that the Nigerian was going to keep his welterweight champion belt, he was inevitably disillusioned when he saw his opponent knock him down at the end of the suspense… and lost a lot of money. A misfortune that amused Edwards, who had a message for him to convey to the press:

Next time, bet on me! And buy another of the Rolexes you gave Molly and Paddy. You will send it to me!

Not sure that Dreezy really appreciated this little affectionate spade, he who will have to make a lot of sales in the days and weeks to come to recover financially.

Joking aside, the Briton knows that he was not advancing as the favorite of this confrontation against Usman, and can be delighted to have become the new cador of the welterweights. From now on, it is towards him that the choice of the Canadian artist could go in his bets. Unless the latter still lines up in the Nigerian Nightmare camp in the event of a trilogy between the two men!

Snubbed by Drake during his confrontation with Kamaru Usman, Leon Edwards hopes to have his favors for his next fight, and why not scratch a luxury watch in the process. For that, he will already have to defend his newly acquired title!