UFC 278 – Drake’s new $240,000 bet

MMA – Another new craze for the American rapper. Drake places a new bet at $240,000 for UFC 278.

Definitely, he becomes accustomed to the fact. In effect, Drake has just placed a very big new bet. at the dawn of theUFC 278. So, it’s a total bet of $238,933.83 which was placed on “Stake”. It must be said that the rapper is a partner of the online casino. Beyond the bets he makes online on sporting events, Drake is known to play roulette. Also, it is not uncommon to see him win and lose astronomical sums.

Jose Aldo vs Merab Dvalishvili:

This time it’s about the duel José Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili that Drake has set his sights. Thus, it is a victory for the Brazilian he is aiming for. The rapper opted for a simple bet by simply betting on the winner. No prediction of knockout or possible submission.

The bantamweight belt in sight:

The stakes are high between the two athletes. Indeed, in case of victory, José Aldo just like Merab Dvalishvili could go straight for the belt owned by Aljamain Sterling. Nevertheless, the duel will not be easy for either of the two men. The Brazilian is a legend, particularly tough in the cage. And, he hasn’t slowed down for a moment since his change of category. On the other, the Georgian is aptly named “The Machine”. With its seven consecutive victoriesthere is no doubt that he has no desire to stop there.