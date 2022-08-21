Entertainment

UFC 278 – The Rock reacts cash to the massacre of Kamaru Usman, left for dead in the octagon!

Highly respected figure in professional sports, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also reacted to Leon Edwards’ huge headkick at UFC 278. And the bodybuilder-star didn’t hold back his words when discussing the prowess of the one who lined up against the terrifying Kamaru Usman, finally left half-dead in the octagon.

If there’s one thing no one really expected at UFC 278, it’s the huge blow of “Trafalgar” during the fight between Kamaru Usman, who had never taken a knockout in his career, and Leon Edwards. But it was in the main event of the evening, against all odds and dominated from start to finish, that the British fighter knocked down the Nigerian Nightmare with a devastating headkick. Struck to the ground, his time had come.

A conclusion that did not fail to unleash the crowds, but also the biggest stars of the UFC. If Francis Ngannou, Ciryl Gane or Cédric Doumbé quickly commented on this “amazing ending »all shocked, another big name in sports business slipped an explosive message for Leon Edwards: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Stunned, The Rock also reacts to UFC 278

cfu : The moment when @Leon_EdwardsMMA achieves what he has just accomplished 📸 #UFC278

The Rock : The most incredible and (sometimes) unpredictable sport in the world.
That’s what, to me, makes him so crazy.
It doesn’t matter if there are 2 minutes or 2 seconds left in the fight. You never know where the knockout can come from. Congrats @Leon_edwardsmma making history. #AndNew 👏🏾💪🏾

And to go into a bit of detail, yes, Leon Edwards has come a long way, very far. This Internet user (among others) did not fail to mention it in the comments:

His mother had him when she was 15. His father was murdered when Leon was 13. He was losing the fight, but came back with a headkick in the final round to avenge his loss and beat the champion pound-for-pound. “Look at me now! »

UFC 278 should be remembered for a long time for this totally crazy conclusion at the time of the main event. The untouchable Kamaru Usman has been dethroned, Leon Edwards promulgated as a hero and The Rock more shocked than ever. Unbelievable.

