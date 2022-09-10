UFC 279 – In the midst of the Khamzat controversy, The Rock humiliated by Nate Diaz!

For his last appearance at the UFC, Nate Diaz has been offering a hell of a show to the fans for a few days, and is still showing himself as cash in his outings. This was again observed, for example, during an interview, during which he badly tackled… The Rock!

He didn’t necessarily need that to stay in the legend of the UFC. However, there was no question of him giving up on the money owed to him by Dana White for the last fight scheduled on his contract. While he is already planning to create his own federation, Nate Diaz will therefore be on view for the main event of UFC 279, this Saturday evening. An appointment on the sidelines of which he multiplies the incendiary speeches, as usual.

Nate Diaz chars The Rock’s shoes

A full-fledged personality on the circuit, Diaz enjoys a good rating with fans, who are therefore very attentive to each of his statements. It is therefore quite logical that they listened to his interview delivered at the microphone ofESPN, on the eve of his fight against Tony Ferguson. The opportunity for him to sign a punchline of which he has the secret to conclude the whole thing, directly addressed… to The Rock!

What they didn’t show in the interview pic.twitter.com/QdpwmMkizn — Mokoflama (@mokoflama) September 10, 2022

These shoes really suck! Look at these shoes, they forced me to put them on. Fuck them!

What does it have to do with Dwayne Johnson, you ask? This pair of shoes is part of the products offered by the brand of The Rock, official partner of the UFC for months.

Attacking this model is therefore indirectly attacking the former wrestler and one of his main business projects. A rather daring release, therefore, and which obviously did not go unnoticed on planet fight. The Frenchman Nassourdine Imavov, for example, reacted to it on Twitter, laughing at the outspokenness of the Stockton Slugger!

😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/NtaIDl1Gxs — Imavov Nassurdin (@imavov1) September 10, 2022

It was not before saying goodbye to the UFC that Nate Diaz intended to settle down. The American therefore multiplies the blows of brilliance at the approach of the big night, and does not forget to trash everything that moves. Even The Rock is obviously not safe with him!