UFC 279 – The Rock, Ngannou: the stars react to the evening and the Khamzat Chimaev massacre!
UFC 279 is undeniably one of the most turbulent events in history. Between the general brawl behind the scenes and the missed weigh-in of Khamzat Chimaev, the week was full of twists and turns but the show was finally there! Between “Borz” who crushed his opponent in less than a round or the huge victory of Nate Diaz, the stars had something to comment on the evening! Small anthology below.
The best reactions from the stars at UFC 279
No matter what you say, Chris Barnett is a warrior and a fun entertainer 🤣.
Congrats man 👏🏾 #UFC279
— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) September 11, 2022
No matter what, Chris Barnett is a warrior and a showtimer 🤣. Congratulations man 👏🏾 #UFC279
This was most fun I’ve had in long time. Wow Chris Barnett did it! #UFC279
—Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) September 11, 2022
For me, it’s been the funniest time in a while. wow! Chris Barnett did it! #UFC279
Walker by submission 😳😳😳
WTF?
— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) September 11, 2022
Walker by submission 😳😳😳😳😳
WTF?
Really slammed LI 🤦🏽♂️#UFC279
— Cedric Doumbè (@CedricDoumbe) September 11, 2022
And Rodriguez who wins 🤦🏽 ♂️ I don’t understand anything #UFC279 #Short a fight like that normally we don’t even pay them 💴💵 #Get Angry As You Want
— Cedric Doumbè (@CedricDoumbe) September 11, 2022
Just landed and juuuust in time to catch @KChimaev @Trailblaze2top.
What a crazy week in @UFC.
Man I’m pumped to watch this!!
Get it boys #UFC279 🥃🥃
—Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 11, 2022
Just landed and just in time to get in front of Khamzat Chimaev
What a crazy week at the UFC.
Man I’m hyped watching this!!
Come on guys #UFC279 🥃🥃🥃
Holy shit. #UFC279
—Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 11, 2022
Holy shit. #UFC279
this looks my two drunk uncles fighting at a bbq wtf 😂
—Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) September 11, 2022
Looks like my two drunk uncles fighting over a barbecue wtf 😂
Nate Diaz is a FREE man!
Congrats Nathan👏🏾
— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) September 11, 2022
Nate Diaz is a free man!
Congratulations Nathan👏🏾.
What a show. Love this game.
—Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) September 11, 2022
What show ! I love this sport.
Khamzat Chimaev easily extends his unbeaten streak to 12-0 while Nate Diaz confirms his UFC legend status a little more: if Dana White had cold sweats all week, the evening finally lived up to its promises ! Hat !