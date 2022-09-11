UFC 279 – The Rock, Ngannou: the stars react to the evening and the Khamzat Chimaev massacre!

UFC 279 is undeniably one of the most turbulent events in history. Between the general brawl behind the scenes and the missed weigh-in of Khamzat Chimaev, the week was full of twists and turns but the show was finally there! Between “Borz” who crushed his opponent in less than a round or the huge victory of Nate Diaz, the stars had something to comment on the evening! Small anthology below.

The best reactions from the stars at UFC 279

No matter what you say, Chris Barnett is a warrior and a fun entertainer 🤣.

Congrats man 👏🏾 #UFC279 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) September 11, 2022

This was most fun I’ve had in long time. Wow Chris Barnett did it! #UFC279 —Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) September 11, 2022

Walker by submission 😳😳😳

WTF? — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) September 11, 2022

Really slammed LI 🤦🏽‍♂️#UFC279 — Cedric Doumbè (@CedricDoumbe) September 11, 2022

Just landed and juuuust in time to catch @KChimaev @Trailblaze2top.

What a crazy week in @UFC.

Man I’m pumped to watch this!!

Get it boys #UFC279 🥃🥃 —Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 11, 2022

Holy shit. #UFC279

this looks my two drunk uncles fighting at a bbq wtf 😂 —Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) September 11, 2022

Nate Diaz is a FREE man!

Congrats Nathan👏🏾 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) September 11, 2022

What a show. Love this game. —Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) September 11, 2022

Khamzat Chimaev easily extends his unbeaten streak to 12-0 while Nate Diaz confirms his UFC legend status a little more: if Dana White had cold sweats all week, the evening finally lived up to its promises ! Hat !