UFC 279 – The Rock, Ngannou: the stars react to the evening and the Khamzat Chimaev massacre!

UFC 279 is undeniably one of the most turbulent events in history. Between the general brawl behind the scenes and the missed weigh-in of Khamzat Chimaev, the week was full of twists and turns but the show was finally there! Between “Borz” who crushed his opponent in less than a round or the huge victory of Nate Diaz, the stars had something to comment on the evening! Small anthology below.

The best reactions from the stars at UFC 279

No matter what, Chris Barnett is a warrior and a showtimer 🤣. Congratulations man 👏🏾 #UFC279

For me, it’s been the funniest time in a while. wow! Chris Barnett did it! #UFC279

Walker by submission 😳😳😳😳😳
WTF?

Just landed and just in time to get in front of Khamzat Chimaev
What a crazy week at the UFC.
Man I’m hyped watching this!!
Come on guys #UFC279 🥃🥃🥃

Holy shit. #UFC279

Looks like my two drunk uncles fighting over a barbecue wtf 😂

Nate Diaz is a free man!
Congratulations Nathan👏🏾.

What show ! I love this sport.

Khamzat Chimaev easily extends his unbeaten streak to 12-0 while Nate Diaz confirms his UFC legend status a little more: if Dana White had cold sweats all week, the evening finally lived up to its promises ! Hat !

