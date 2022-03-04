UFC fighter sells Cain Velásquez shirts to pay lawyers

Midtime Editorial

California, USA / 02.03.2022 16:50:52





Caín Velásquez is receiving overwhelming support and shows of solidarity from the world of mixed martial arts, specifically from the UFC, after his arrest on charges of attempted murder. Even, one of the fighters of said promotion has put the T-shirts for sale with the legend “Free Caín Velásquez” to allocate part of the profits to the Mexican American.

Derek Brunsonwho in the Ultimate Fighting Championship has a historical record of 23-8, sells the aforementioned t-shirts at a price of 28 dollars (about 575 Mexican pesos) in their social profiles, this to help pay Cain’s legal fees and even modeled the article on his Twitter.

The 50% of income from the sale of the shirts -available in white, blue, red, gray and green colors- will go to support the former UFC World Heavyweight Champion, who is not entitled to bail for the charges against him.

What did Cain Velasquez do?

According to the American portal TMZ Sportsthe Mexican-American fighter attacked a man with a firearm because supposedly sexually abused a close relative of yoursfor which he was arrested Monday at noon and remains locked up in Santa Clara County.

Likewise, it is detailed that the man attacked by Cainwho finally resulted in injuries that did not put his life at risk, lived in a house that houses a nursery, which was attended by the relative of the former WWE and AAA fighter.

TMZ Sports also reports that they are 10 counts against Cainincluding the aforementioned assassination attempt on Harry Goulartewho had already been brought to justice on a lewd behavior charge, but was released and that would have triggered Velásquez’s aggressive behavior.