UFC Long Island 2022: Mexicans Brian Ortega and Yair Rodríguez lead UFC Long Island

Brian Ortega and Yair Rodríguez will enter to the octagon this Saturday to star in the function UFC Long Islandin a duel scheduled for five rounds at 145 pounds and that can help decide who will be the next contender for Alexander Volkanovski’s title.

Both ‘T-City’ and ‘Pantera’ have had very similar careers in the UFC. Both debuted in 2014 in the octagon, Brian will live against Yair his 11th fight, while the Chihuahuan will be in his 12th duel, the two, curiously, They only have two defeats and one I did not answeron his record, while all other fights have ended in victories.

Beyond friendship and what triumph can mean in the future, for Ortega there will only be one winner: Mexico.

“We came here to face each other to represent our country, to our race, our culture and although we are fighting, here Mexico is winning”, he told MARCA Claro exclusively.

Both have known each other for years, they are friends, but fate put them on a path where their confrontation was inevitable because they are in the upper part of the mountains. 145 lbs.

“We had already talked about this, him and me.I told him ‘carnal one day we’re going to have to fight and it is what it is, if they pay you a lot of money and we’ll also give himwe have to improve ourselves in life”, he commented.

The fight will have as a particular characteristic that will be broadcast in the United States on broadcast television, which opens the possibility for it to have a greater reach among the population.

“This will be one of the first times you see two Mexicans fight in the UFC, The warriors already know that we are as Mexicans and there will surely be a good fight. It’s to show the world ‘look what we’re doing’, He is from Mexico and I am the first generation from here of Mexican parents, so that they can see how far they can go,” he commented.

The preliminary billboard starts at 10:00 a.m. Central Mexico timeand the stars start at 1:00 p.m..

STAR BILLBOARD

Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez (featherweight)

Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Lemos (strawweight)

Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov (welterweight)

Matt Schnell vs. Sumudaerji (flyweight)

Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain (featherweight)

Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate (flyweight)

PRELIMINARY BILLBOARD

Punahele Soriano vs. Dalcha Lungiambula (Middleweight)

Ricky Simon vs. Jack Shore (bantamweight)

Bill Algeo vs. Herbert Burns (featherweight)

Dustin Jacoby vs. Da-Un Jung (light heavyweight)

Dwight Grant vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (Middleweight)

Jessica Penne vs. Emily Ducote (strawweight)