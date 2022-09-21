UFC star wants to fight Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson amid shoe controversy

ads

Getty Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Actor and WWE Superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is apparently sitting in the crosshairs of UFC icon Nate Diaz.

Diaz recently completed the final fight of his UFC contract by finishing Tony Ferguson with a fourth-round guillotine choke at UFC 279 on Sept. 10.

He is now the greatest free agent in mixed martial arts history, but in an early morning tweet on Sept. 21, Diaz indicated he would fight The Rock or be “good.”

“I’m only going to fight the rock,” Diaz tweeted. ” Otherwise I’m fine. »

I’m only gonna fight the rock Otherwise I’m fine

— Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) September 21, 2022

Diaz had a problem with The Rock after his ‘BMF’ title fight at UFC 244

Diaz has had beef with The Rock ever since Johnson competed at UFC 244 when Diaz competed for the “Baddest Motherf*****” belt against Jorge Masvidal. The Rock was tasked as the man inside the Octagon to wrap the strap around the winner’s waist.

According to the story, the cage doctor kept Diaz out of the fourth round of the November 2019 fight after sustaining a horrific cut to his eye. Masvidal was declared the promotion’s “BMF” and The Rock presented Masvidal with the belt in the middle of Madison Square Garden.

At the night’s post-fight press conference, Diaz took aim at Johnson who, like Masvidal, is from the Miami area. “If you’re the baddest mother *****, are you going to take that as a win?” Diaz said per Sporting News. “And f*** The Rock too. I saw him smile with Masvidal. He can get it too.

“(The Rock’s) on this side, f*** him,” Diaz continued. “I’m on the west coast side. Mike Tyson should have been there anyway. He’s the baddest man on the planet, isn’t he? He should have been that.

Diaz continued on about Johnson, clarifying his vision for the WWE Superstar.

“I’m too hard on The Rock,” Diaz said. “You caught me at the wrong time. Rock is cool. I love ‘Ballers’ (Johnson’s HBO show). But he chose the wrong side, so he can have it too. He can also have his ass whipped, directly. With all due respect, he can get it too.

Diaz recently tore up the shoe line of Johnson, who is a UFC sponsor

Johnson’s Under Armor “Project Rock” shoe line is an official sponsor of the UFC and athletes have worn the shoes during UFC 279 and fight week. So, as a UFC athlete, Diaz had to wear The Rock brand. Well, Diaz ripped Johnson’s shoe line while speaking with ESPN’s Megan Olivi.

“These f****** shoes suck,” Diaz said. “Look at those shoes. They make me put this shit on.

“F*** those shoes,” Diaz continued, removing one of the shoes and pointing to it.

Diaz isn’t the only one to take issue with “Project Rock.”

According to a report from Bloody Elbow, the outlet spoke to “multiple sources” who revealed that fighters will not receive any additional compensation for wearing the shoes during fight week and when marching to the Octagon. the night of the fight.

“According to several fighters and managers who wished to remain anonymous, athletes received no additional compensation for wearing the new branding,” Bloody Elbow reported. This was also confirmed by a fighter at UFC 279, who wore The Rock products during fight week. »

Several fighters commented on the shoe line. For example, UFC heavyweight fighter Chris Daukaus called them “f****** worst,” and lightweight fighter Terrance McKinney asked The Rock to “get in our corner and support us. “.

