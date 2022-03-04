UFC: The wrath of Cain Velasquez | sports

Cain Velasquez hears the charges against him this Wednesday in a Santa Clara County court. Aric Crabb (AP)

Not so long ago, Cain Velasquez was at the top of America’s most violent sport. The athlete was one of the most dominant figures in the UFC, the mixed martial arts league that has become one of the most popular shows and one of the most profitable businesses. The 39-year-old fighter retired quietly and hampered by injuries in 2019 after a loss. His goodbye left thousands of fans in suspense due to the premature departure of a legend, the first Mexican-American to win two titles in the heavyweight category. The figure of Cain has returned this week with the force of one of his punches. He has been charged with the attempted murder of a man who he believes abused a minor in his family.

Velásquez, born in Salinas (California) and the son of Mexican immigrants, was arrested on Monday after the police responded to an emergency call. Minutes after three in the afternoon, two vehicles were involved in a high-speed pursuit of almost 20 kilometers in San José, northern California. According to the authorities, the athlete was chasing another car manned by three people in his truck. In this was Harry Goularte, who was charged last week with a sexual offense against a minor who has an unspecified relationship to Velásquez.

The fighter fired a .40 caliber pistol at the vehicle, wounding the driver, Goularte’s stepfather, in the hand. The injuries were not life-threatening for the man behind the wheel, according to local media, but they were enough to arrest the two-time UFC champion and charge him with attempted murder. Velásquez has been in the Santa Clara County jail since Monday and is not entitled to bail because the judge considers that his freedom puts the suspect’s life at risk in the case of sexual abuse of a minor.

Goularte lives on a property where her mother runs a kindergarten. The 43-year-old man was criminally charged Friday with having a lewd relationship with a minor. A judge allowed him to remain free but under police surveillance.

The episode has caused surprise and commotion among acquaintances of the athlete, who trained in a martial arts gym south of San José. His disciples describe him as an exemplary guide, always ready to give advice to improve the combat technique of the youngest. Attendees at the American Kickboxing Academy highlight his voice and his humility. This despite the face of few friends, a facade that was key to maintaining a record of 14 wins in 17 fights. The attribute had also been mentioned in the UFC, a scene known for its overflowing testosterone.

Controversial Joe Rogan, the comedian and fan of the UFC, called Velasquez in 2018 the best heavyweight fighter he had ever seen compete. “The reason why I single out Cain as the best is that he has superhuman stamina and knows how to impose a rhythm on his opponents. You could see them wither under the pressure,” Rogan said on his podcast.

The injuries were extinguishing the legend of Velásquez, who said goodbye to the UFC after being defeated by the Cameroonian Francis Ngannou in February 2019. After that, the fighter had a brief stint in Mexican wrestling and WWE. He held some fights in Mexico, a country with which he has a close relationship. I walked to the octagon with the song the errands, by Vicente Fernández, and on him he always showed the Mexican flag on his gloves. He proudly bears a large tattoo of the Virgin of Guadalupe on his right side, his favorite to provoke the 12 knockouts that made him one of the most respected opponents between 2008 and 2019. Today, the fighter faces something unknown until now, the system court of your country.

