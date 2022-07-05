UFC | Valentina Shevchenko and the story behind the photo with Mel Gibson | UFC 276 | MMA | RMMD DTCC | SPORT-TOTAL

Less than a month ago Valentina Shevchenko She made mixed martial arts history by becoming the first fighter to successfully defend her women’s flyweight title seven times. An unbeatable brand. Now, this weekend, the Kyrgyz-Peruvian champion was once again present in a transcendental event of the UFC and, although he did not fight, he left a curious postcard with a famous and controversial celebrity: Mel Gibson.

Valentina attended UFC 276, which had Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier as protagonists of the main fight of the night. The champion, without gloves and her sports shorts, wore a gala suit at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. She evidently, she didn’t go to fight. She was not on the billboard.

So, the Kyrgyz-Peruvian positioned herself near the octagon to enjoy the show of her fellow wrestlers and, at an unexpected moment, she was able to meet Mel Gibson, famous actor and film director. She did not hesitate to take a photo with him and post it later on her networks.

The fun personality of both united them for a few minutes in a scene of quite adrenaline. And it is that the UFC has become an event that brings together celebrities from all over the world, from soccer players and athletes from other disciplines to singers and actors.

Before, for example, a variety of celebrities have attended. To name a few, footballers Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Neymar, actors Chris Hemsworth and Megan Fox, musicians Travis Barker and Madonna, among many others, have enjoyed these kinds of front row mixed martial arts events.

Zac Efron recently attended UFC 269 and went viral with his mere presence, plus Julianna Peña – the winner of the night – tweeted a photo with the actor looking at her while she went up to the octagon and a funny message.

Find you a man that looks at you the way @ZacEfron looked at me last night 😂🥰😍😘❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/DMOUTKJlM2 – Julianna Peña (@VenezuelanVixen) December 12, 2021

Thus, it is also necessary to mention that Valentina Shevchenko has been relating to the artistic world. In 2019, for example, she was able to meet the Red Hot Chilli Peppers at a concert for the UFC Showdown Week. In addition, to enjoy his songs live, he was able to take a special photo with the members of the band.

What a day! I had a pleasure not only to meet, but see the repetition to the tomorrow show and have a dinner with one and only @ChiliPeppers !

Thank you Anthony and Flea for amazing time and super interesting conversation! Looking forward to your show of tomorrow in Abu Dhabi! pic.twitter.com/F7oATHV7Ar — Valentina Shevchenko (@BulletValentina) September 3, 2019

The women’s flyweight champion has also been cast in a movie a couple of years ago. Valentina has shown her talent in the cinema by being part of the recordings of “Bruised”, an American film of the sports drama genre that was directed by the Hollywood star, Halle Berry, who also participated as a partner of the fighter in the filming. An unforgettable experience.

“I broke some bones. When you don’t use doubles you are prone to injury. I was fighting a real UFC flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko, and she had to give me real shots. I had to fit them and one of them broke a bone”Halle told about the blows she suffered during the recording of the film.

Thus it is reflected that the world of mixed martial arts is not separated from others. Valentina Shevchenko is the living proof. She, now closer to other arts that escape sports, does not stop capturing special moments with the celebrities with whom she meets and shares. Thus, her last encounter with Mel Gibson was made possible. And she bragged about it.